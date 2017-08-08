Akon, John Newman & More Will Play MTV Presents EXPO Astana 2017 In Kazakhstan!

Fresh off the back of our MTV Presents events so far this year at Ushuaïa, Ibiza and Varna Beach in Bulgaria, we're thrilled to announce we're heading to Kazakhstan!

MTV Presents will touch down at the World Expo in Astana on Friday 18th August 2017 for a spectacular show with world-class artists.

This exclusive show will play host to MTV party starters R3WIRE & Varski, who are killing it right now at our events, having already played to thousands this summer already at MTV Crashes Plymouth and Varna Beach, with appearances lined up in Croatia, Gibraltar and beyond.

Rising stars the Nova Twins will also hit the stage under the open sky at the EXPO Amphitheater, with their genre-crossing rebellious sound, as well as R&B star Kele Le Roc, who'll be treating us to her hits including 'Little Bit Of Lovin'' and 'My Love.'

Not only that, the multi-talented chart-topper John Newman will be jetting in to showcase his anticipated new tunes plus gifting us with his hits 'Love Me Again', 'Cheating' and more, before the GRAMMY nominated Akon sees the night to a close.

We can't wait to see you all there!

Tickets are available now at tickets.expo2017astana.com.