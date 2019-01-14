Col3trane Talks ‘Tyler’ & Growing Up American In The UK

Taking his turn in the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 spotlight is Col3trane who, after messing around on GarageBand on his brother’s laptop when he was 16, knew he wanted to make music and the rest, they say, is history.

Born to American parents, Col3trane - aka Cole Basta - explained he was “surrounded by American music and American family values, but [was] born and raised in London.

“I feel there’s something about London and like the grittiness and the realness of London that you just don’t really get in the States.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview with Col3trane here:

Pushing the envelope of contemporary R&B/hip-hop, Col3trane says: “I don’t really like to classify my music as one thing because as soon as I do that, I’ma do something completely different. I don’t want people to expect one thing from me because I always like to do different stuff.”

Looking back at 2018 with a twinkle in his eye, Col3trane recalled supporting Dua Lipa on tour.

“A highlight of my career so far [was] going on tour with Dua Lipa (shout out Dua!) and the show in Birmingham. I was performing in front of some 15,000 people and it was on my birthday and I was on stage so I was like ‘ah do you know it’s my birthday?’ or something like that to the crowd, and the crowd went crazy and they started singing ‘Happy Birthday’ – that was amazing! That was definitely a big highlight of my career so far.”

Credit: MTV UK

2018 also saw the singer release his BOOT EP featuring the slick bop ‘Tyler’.

“My track ‘Tyler’ was actually the last song that I made for my EP BOOT,” he revealed. “The inspiration behind that is like, people have good days and people have bad days and for me that song is trying to express the relationship within myself of the best of days and the worst of days.”

Looking ahead to this year though, what can we expect from the burgeoning talent?

“More touring, more music, more everything, you know, just keeping busy.”

