MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019

Col3trane Talks ‘Tyler’ & Growing Up American In The UK

We get to know our first MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 contender that little bit better in this exclusive interview...

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 09:37

Taking his turn in the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 spotlight is Col3trane who, after messing around on GarageBand on his brother’s laptop when he was 16, knew he wanted to make music and the rest, they say, is history.

Born to American parents, Col3trane - aka Cole Basta - explained he was “surrounded by American music and American family values, but [was] born and raised in London.

“I feel there’s something about London and like the grittiness and the realness of London that you just don’t really get in the States.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview with Col3trane here:

Pushing the envelope of contemporary R&B/hip-hop, Col3trane says: “I don’t really like to classify my music as one thing because as soon as I do that, I’ma do something completely different. I don’t want people to expect one thing from me because I always like to do different stuff.”

Looking back at 2018 with a twinkle in his eye, Col3trane recalled supporting Dua Lipa on tour.

“A highlight of my career so far [was] going on tour with Dua Lipa (shout out Dua!) and the show in Birmingham. I was performing in front of some 15,000 people and it was on my birthday and I was on stage so I was like ‘ah do you know it’s my birthday?’ or something like that to the crowd, and the crowd went crazy and they started singing ‘Happy Birthday’ – that was amazing! That was definitely a big highlight of my career so far.”

Credit: MTV UK

2018 also saw the singer release his BOOT EP featuring the slick bop ‘Tyler’

“My track ‘Tyler’ was actually the last song that I made for my EP BOOT,” he revealed. “The inspiration behind that is like, people have good days and people have bad days and for me that song is trying to express the relationship within myself of the best of days and the worst of days.”

Looking ahead to this year though, what can we expect from the burgeoning talent?

“More touring, more music, more everything, you know, just keeping busy.”

To vote for Col3trane in this year's MTV PUSH Ones To Watch, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @col3trane to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 💓 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
The Killers Release ‘Land Of The Free’ About America’s Current Social And Political Climate
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Tom Cruise Confirms TWO More New Mission: Impossible Movies
It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019: Col3trane
Col3trane Talks ‘Tyler’ & Growing Up American In The UK
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
Big Hit Entertainment Announce Next Member of Brand New K-pop Group TXT
Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Experiencing Depression And Suicidal Thoughts
Prepare To Cry At The List Of Things Miley Cyrus Loves About Liam Hemsworth
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List

More From MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019

MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019: Col3trane
Col3trane Talks ‘Tyler’ & Growing Up American In The UK
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 | Official Promo | MTV Music
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Young T & Bugsey - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Sam Fender - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Mahalia
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Mahalia - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Loski
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Loski - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Lewis Capaldi
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Lewis Capaldi - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Jade Bird
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Jade Bird - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Grace Carter
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Grace Carter - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Glowie
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Glowie - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image