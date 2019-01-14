Glowie Talks Body Positivity & Learning To Give Herself Credit

Another young artist we’re throwing in the spotlight this year is Iceland’s Glowie who features on our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 shortlist.

Already a No.1 artist in her homeland with ‘No More’, Glowie – real name Sara Pétursdóttir – recently released her brand new single ‘Body’ and told us what the track means to her.

“The lyrics in ‘Body’ can be understood in many ways,” she revealed, “but for me personally, I really wanted it to be really positive, I want [the listener] to feel good in their own skin.

“I always want to bring some kind of strong and helpful message through my songs, that’s what I wanted to come out of the song, that’s really how I hear it.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview with Glowie here:

Yet to bless us with her debut album, Glowie admitted she can be her hardest critic. “I am super hard on myself and I don’t think that’s ever going to go away but I think I’m getting a little bit better at you know giving myself credit for things that I do well.”

She should, ‘cause ‘Body’ BANGS.

Credit: MTV UK

In our exclusive interview the singer also opened up and offered advice to anyone being bullied, having experienced it herself at school.

“I was bullied and if there’s someone being bullied right now I would say to them you’re not the reason why someone is bullying you. Kids who bully others are often just jealous and insecure about themselves and they’re trying to hide it so they draw the attention to someone else because they don’t want everyone else to see how feel or who they are.

“Don’t listen to what they’re telling you – they don’t know you. You know who you are and you know what you can do, and no one can take that away from you.”

