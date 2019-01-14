MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019

Glowie Talks Body Positivity & Learning To Give Herself Credit

We catch up with the Icelandic newcomer, who’s part of our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch list…

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 09:31

Another young artist we’re throwing in the spotlight this year is Iceland’s Glowie who features on our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 shortlist.

Already a No.1 artist in her homeland with ‘No More’, Glowie – real name Sara Pétursdóttir – recently released her brand new single ‘Body’ and told us what the track means to her.

“The lyrics in ‘Body’ can be understood in many ways,” she revealed, “but for me personally, I really wanted it to be really positive, I want [the listener] to feel good in their own skin. 

“I always want to bring some kind of strong and helpful message through my songs, that’s what I wanted to come out of the song, that’s really how I hear it.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview with Glowie here:

Yet to bless us with her debut album, Glowie admitted she can be her hardest critic. “I am super hard on myself and I don’t think that’s ever going to go away but I think I’m getting a little bit better at you know giving myself credit for things that I do well.”

She should, ‘cause ‘Body’ BANGS.

Credit: MTV UK

In our exclusive interview the singer also opened up and offered advice to anyone being bullied, having experienced it herself at school.

“I was bullied and if there’s someone being bullied right now I would say to them you’re not the reason why someone is bullying you. Kids who bully others are often just jealous and insecure about themselves and they’re trying to hide it so they draw the attention to someone else because they don’t want everyone else to see how feel or who they are. 

“Don’t listen to what they’re telling you – they don’t know you. You know who you are and you know what you can do, and no one can take that away from you.”

To vote for Glowie in this year's MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @itsglowie to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 💫 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Camila Cabello And Mark Ronson Have Been Hanging Out In The Studio Together And We Smell A Bop Coming
Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Liam Payne And Model Naomi Campbell Have Been Publicly Flirting On Instagram
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Glowie
Glowie Talks Body Positivity & Learning To Give Herself Credit
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Menstrual cup or moon cup pics
Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask About Menstrual Cups
It&#039;s time to start caring about self-care.
Why It's Time To Start Caring About Self-Care
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly dating.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Reportedly Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy Talks His Inspirations, Staying Humble & His First Westlife Gig!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
Sam Fender Talks Inspiration Behind His Single ‘Dead Boys’ & How He Was Discovered

More From MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019

MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Glowie
Glowie Talks Body Positivity & Learning To Give Herself Credit
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy Talks His Inspirations, Staying Humble & His First Westlife Gig!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
Sam Fender Talks Inspiration Behind His Single ‘Dead Boys’ & How He Was Discovered
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Loski
Loski Talks Drake Being A Fan & The Inspiration Behind Mixtape ‘Call Me Loose’
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019: Col3trane
Col3trane Talks ‘Tyler’ & Growing Up American In The UK
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 | Official Promo | MTV Music
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Young T & Bugsey - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Sam Fender - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Mahalia
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Mahalia - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Vicky Pattison posts throwback snap from the sister&#039;s wedding on Instagram.
Vicky Pattison Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Swimwear Snap
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break
Liam Payne And Model Naomi Campbell Have Been Publicly Flirting On Instagram
Music
Camila Cabello And Mark Ronson Have Been Hanging Out In The Studio Together And We Smell A Bop Coming
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings