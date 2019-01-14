Jade Bird Talks Staying True To Herself In Her Music & Being Cynical About Love

Today we’re looking at MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 nominee, Jade Bird.

The British singer/songwriter, who prides herself on writing her own music, has risen to huge success in 2018. Performing on Later with Jools Holland, winning the Grulke Prize for Developing Non-U.S. act at SXSW, and being longlisted for BBC Music’s Sound of 2018, it’s clear she’s got everyone talking.

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview spotlight here:

Now having announced her debut album out April 19th, and set to tour with Hozier on the US part of his upcoming tour, Jade is set to have an even more successful 2019.

So we just HAD to make her one of our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch for 2019. Here’s how Jade felt about the nomination: “It’s incredible to be part of the list, it’s like an honour, I must admit!”

Growing up surrounded by female empowerment, Jade opened up on how it affected her: “I grew up around my mum and my grandma so I kind of had a strong, female inspiration in my life from an early age and that just bleeds into everything I do.” She continued: “Her and my grandma drove me to all these little competitions when I was 14, and I couldn’t play anywhere else ‘cause they wouldn’t let me into pubs, and then I’d be told like ‘you’re too sad’ so I’d have to go off the stage and lose the competition.”

Credit: MTV UK

The fact that Jade’s music all comes from her makes her 100% of an authentic artist, she can bring all parts of her into her music, and she has complete control of how the creative process goes down: “I write 100% of my material by myself. That’s really important to me because I don’t want what I’m trying to say to be diluted by anyone that might not know my circumstance or who I am as a person.”

Jade talked to us about her most recent track, ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’, and how personal it was to her. It’s a deep reflection of how she views love and relationships, and why she’s taken the approach to it she has: “it’s very me because it’s kind of about this new phase of being in love but having this constant doubt, you know? You’re like ‘it’s gonna go wrong because my parents did or my friends do or relationships don’t work anymore,’ so it’s just about this battle of really liking this situation, but love has all been done before, this has always happened before, you know everything goes wrong! I’m very cynical I guess!”

What can we expect from Jade in 2019?

“2019 – it’s going to be a big one I think. I’ve got my album coming out, which I’m just so excited for people to see every shade of my songwriting and who I am.”

