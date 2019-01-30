Lewis Capaldi Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019!

Lewis Capaldi has been crowned the winner of MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019!

In a sweat-inducing, nail-biting final few days of voting, Capaldi and London rapper Loski were literally neck-and-neck with both artists going in HARD and rallying their legions of fans on Instagram to get them the most likes.

In the end though, it was the Glaswegian singer-songwriter who proved victorious, with a staggering 97K votes.

Credit: MTV UK

Capaldi, who’s eyeing his first Top 40 hit this week with ‘Someone You Loved’, even gained an alter ego out of the competition, Lewis Calamari (!).

May that name stick forever.

On his win the ‘Grace’ singer said: "Hello it's me Lewis Capaldi here, I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who voted for me to be MTV PUSH's One To Watch for 2019, it really means a lot.

"Thank you to MTV for nominating me for it alongside nine other amazing acts. I'm very aware of how embarrassing it's going to be if I turn out to be a massive failure! So here's to 2019!"

He now joins the ranks of former winners including Mabel, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Krept & Konan and many more.

We want to take this opportunity to thanks to all this year’s Ones To Watch nominees and their teams for getting so involved and all their fans for turning up and voting for them. We can’t wait to see what the next 12 months has in store for all of these artists!

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview spotlight with Lewis here: