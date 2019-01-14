Loski Talks Drake Being A Fan & The Inspiration Behind Mixtape ‘Call Me Loose’

Meet the next new member of our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch of 2019, Loski.

The South London born rapper and MC has already been a huge success at the young age of 19.

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview with Loski here:

He was crowned as an inspiration behind Drake’s Scorpion album, and his debut mixtape Call Me Loose, entered the UK charts in the Top 50.

We asked him what it meant to be part of MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch: “Being part of PUSH Ones To Watch is different, I’ve never been part of anything like this before so it’s exciting.”

Loski opened us to us on how he got into music, and why the support from those around him encouraged him to pursue it seriously: “I got into music literally like, last year. I more took it seriously last year because all my friends around me, family, was just like ‘you’re so good’, so it was like ‘oh, I’ll try it out’ and it’s going well so, yeah.”

Loski makes his music for his fans. It’s the support from them and their approval that means the most to him, because he just wants them to enjoy it.

Credit: MTV UK

He explained to us: “My music’s not for me. At the end of the day, I’m not buying my music, I’m not streaming my music. It’s my fans, obviously. I have to make it for them. I just want them to enjoy it, innit. The main thing is just like ‘yeah, that song is hard’ and they just keep playing it. Like, that’s all I wanna do: make mad records.”

Loski is also keen on experimenting with his style, revealing to us why he felt he could change up his latest music: “When I made the mixtape Call Me Loose, at the time it was just like, talking about the neighbourhood, friends, everything growing up, and it was just writing it down- making a story out of it. ‘Cool Kid’, I wanted to try something new, obviously a lot of people liked it so it was like ‘Forrest Gump’, that’s the same. I’ve never really tried like, singing almost on songs. I just wanted to try something new.”

Credit: MTV UK

Loski may be young, but he’s already making huge moves. Having already caught the attention of Drake himself, if that isn't reassurance enough that this rapper is the real deal, we don't know what is.

Loski opened up on how it felt to be noticed by Drake: “The Drake situation, it felt a bit fake. I thought it was like, a joke or something. Three of my close friends were like, ‘talk to him like he’s a normal person’. He was saying he was a fan, of my music, so I was like ‘what? How can someone be a fan of [points to himself]?.’ It made me see like, where you can get to and like, where it can go.”

What can we expect from him in 2019?

“New headline shows, a mixtape, more videos, more everything.”

To vote for Loski as this years MTV PUSH: One To Watch, like the Instagram post below: