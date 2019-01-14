Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!

At the end of 2018 we dropped our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 shortlist – our ten picks for the year ahead of hot musical talent we think are set for the biggest 12 months of their lives.

This year we’re backing Col3trane, Dermot Kennedy, Glowie, Grace Carter, Jade Bird, Lewis Capaldi, Loski, Mahalia, Sam Fender and Young T & Bugsey and they’re all vying for a place next to previous winners of our annual list which include Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Krept & Konan, The Vamps and many more.

Who’s going to win? That’s up to you…

We're asking you to vote for who you think deserves to win over on our Instagram page @MTVUK.

Voting closes midday on 29th January.

Find out more about all our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 nominees in our exclusive interviews here.