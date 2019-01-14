MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019

Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!

Who’s got your vote? Find out all the details you need to know to crown this year’s winner here…

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 12:00

At the end of 2018 we dropped our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 shortlist – our ten picks for the year ahead of hot musical talent we think are set for the biggest 12 months of their lives.

This year we’re backing Col3trane, Dermot Kennedy, Glowie, Grace Carter, Jade Bird, Lewis Capaldi, Loski, Mahalia, Sam Fender and Young T & Bugsey and they’re all vying for a place next to previous winners of our annual list which include Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Krept & Konan, The Vamps and many more. 

Who’s going to win? That’s up to you…

We’re asking you to vote for who you think deserves to win over on our Instagram page @MTVUK. To vote, simply like the Insta post (below) for the artist you want to vote for. The post with the most likes at the end of the voting period wins.

Col3trane – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @col3trane to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 💓 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Dermot Kennedy – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @dermotkennedy to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! ✨ For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Glowie – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @itsglowie to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 💫 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Grace Carter – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @gracecarter to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 💙 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Jade Bird – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @jadebirdmusic to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 😍 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Lewis Capaldi – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @lewiscapaldi to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 👏 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Loski – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @loskiharlem to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 😎 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Mahalia – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @mahalia to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 🔥 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Sam Fender – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @sam_fender to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 🖤 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Young T & Bugsey – to vote, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @youngtandbugsey to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 💓 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Voting closes midday on 29th January. For the full voting terms and conditions please click here.

Find out more about all our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 nominees in our exclusive interviews here.

