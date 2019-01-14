MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019

Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy

The 'Living Gravy' duo is here to change the game in 2019...

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 09:30

Today's MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 spotlight falls on Young T & Bugsey. The rap duo from Nottingham rose to fame in 2016 and it’s only been upwards since.

In an exclusive interview, the pair opened up to us on how they created their sound and what it feels like to make it huge on the UK music scene coming from Nottingham.

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview with Young T & Bugsey here:

Young T discussed how he came into music: “Nobody in my family did music, it was just me that did music. I always wanted to do music from a young age.”

For the duo, their unique sound was just something that came naturally to them.

Bugsey explained: “I grew up on US hip-hop, that’s the sort of thing I watched. Like, when I was watching MTV Base, I wasn’t paying attention to UK music. That’s why our sound is how it is if that makes sense, because he’s Jamaican and I’m Nigerian, but it’s both different heritages, different sounds mixed together with the music we listened to when we were younger, it makes what we make now.

Bugsey talked about their biggest highlight of the year, performing at The Roxy Ball Room in Nottingham with Stormzy: “One moment when I thought ‘this is crazy’ was when we came out on Stormzy’s show at the Roxy. Coming out to that crowd in Nottingham, in our hometown, it had a proper warm feeling.”

The Notts duo makes it clear they’ll never forget where they came from, their appreciation for their hometown is something they seem to always carry with them.

“It felt like a moment as well because we were on stage with Stormzy, it felt like an actual moment for Notts.”

Young T added: “Nottingham is a small town, isn’t it? Not a lot of people have made it out there for music.”

Credit: MTV UK

It’s rare that artists from Nottingham emerge to the UK music scene and make it big, Bugsey touched on what it means to him to be part of the small few: “It really, really showed people what Nottingham is about. It showed not just London has got talent, it’s all people, all places that you can come from and impact what’s going on and being a start of a new wave, actually flying the flag from where we come from.”

On their first top 40 hit ‘Ay Caramba’, Bugsey told us what it meant to secure a spot in the charts: “Getting a top 40, that was a sick feeling, because we made it all the way back in 2016, and we’re still relevant, still able to bang in 2018. It’s a proper song, that was a good highlight, entering the charts.”

To vote for the duo in this year's MTV PUSH Ones To Watch, like the Instagram below:

Like this post to vote for @youngtandbugsey to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner! 💓 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
Troye Sivan and Lauv Just Made A Sleep Playlist Together For ‘No Reason At All’
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us star Scotty Timlin goes totally naked in mirror selfie
Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Penn Badgley's Character In Netflix's 'You'
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Why Barbie Isn’t The Hero We Need In 2019
The answers to the most googled questions about sex
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive

More From MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019

MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019: Col3trane
Col3trane Talks ‘Tyler’ & Growing Up American In The UK
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 | Official Promo | MTV Music
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Young T & Bugsey - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Sam Fender - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Mahalia
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Mahalia - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Loski
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Loski - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Lewis Capaldi
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Lewis Capaldi - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Jade Bird
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Jade Bird - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Grace Carter
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Grace Carter - MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered