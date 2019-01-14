Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy

Today's MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 spotlight falls on Young T & Bugsey. The rap duo from Nottingham rose to fame in 2016 and it’s only been upwards since.

In an exclusive interview, the pair opened up to us on how they created their sound and what it feels like to make it huge on the UK music scene coming from Nottingham.

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview with Young T & Bugsey here:

Young T discussed how he came into music: “Nobody in my family did music, it was just me that did music. I always wanted to do music from a young age.”

For the duo, their unique sound was just something that came naturally to them.

Bugsey explained: “I grew up on US hip-hop, that’s the sort of thing I watched. Like, when I was watching MTV Base, I wasn’t paying attention to UK music. That’s why our sound is how it is if that makes sense, because he’s Jamaican and I’m Nigerian, but it’s both different heritages, different sounds mixed together with the music we listened to when we were younger, it makes what we make now.

Bugsey talked about their biggest highlight of the year, performing at The Roxy Ball Room in Nottingham with Stormzy: “One moment when I thought ‘this is crazy’ was when we came out on Stormzy’s show at the Roxy. Coming out to that crowd in Nottingham, in our hometown, it had a proper warm feeling.”

The Notts duo makes it clear they’ll never forget where they came from, their appreciation for their hometown is something they seem to always carry with them.

“It felt like a moment as well because we were on stage with Stormzy, it felt like an actual moment for Notts.”

Young T added: “Nottingham is a small town, isn’t it? Not a lot of people have made it out there for music.”

Credit: MTV UK

It’s rare that artists from Nottingham emerge to the UK music scene and make it big, Bugsey touched on what it means to him to be part of the small few: “It really, really showed people what Nottingham is about. It showed not just London has got talent, it’s all people, all places that you can come from and impact what’s going on and being a start of a new wave, actually flying the flag from where we come from.”

On their first top 40 hit ‘Ay Caramba’, Bugsey told us what it meant to secure a spot in the charts: “Getting a top 40, that was a sick feeling, because we made it all the way back in 2016, and we’re still relevant, still able to bang in 2018. It’s a proper song, that was a good highlight, entering the charts.”

