Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020

It’s safe to say 2019 took Manchester MC Aitch to a whole new level. Reflecting on his year with us for our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight, the rapper recalled the moment he heard Ed Sheeran was on his radar for what would become that ‘Take Me Back To London’ remix.

“I remember a phone call off my manager saying Ed Sheeran’s just been in some office saying how sick you are,” he revealed, “and I was like ‘yo, no way’ and then Ed messaged me that same day saying he’s got a tune for me to get on and that. It just didn’t feel real.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Aitch here:

In September 2019, his single ‘Buss Down’ secured Aitch his third UK Top 10 in as many months.

“I like the ‘Buss Down’ video, it’s a sick video,” he said. “When I was making the tune, I could just picture the Bugsy Malone film in my head, I don’t know why. From that day we just said ‘right, when we do the video, that’s what we’re gonna do’.

“I’ve gathered that I like wearing a suit so I’m gonna be wearing a suit next awards show and that, ya get me?”

With a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards it looks like we won’t have long to wait!

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

He’s not been in the game that long but speaking of his career highlight to date he said:

“[My] career highlight would be ‘Taste’, my single, going to No.2 and the fact that it didn’t go to No.1 because of the Ed Sheeran and Stormzy tune which I was a part of so I’m not bothered.”

On what 2020’s got in store he teased “bare sick music, but don’t get it twisted – we’re still gonna be taking it back to the Straight Rhymez. Catch me at most of the festivals, you get me? So make sure you’re at the front ready for man to shut down.”

WE’RE THERE!

