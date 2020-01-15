MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020

Plus we find out what the Manchester rapper’s got in store for the next year…

Friday, January 17, 2020 - 09:00

It’s safe to say 2019 took Manchester MC Aitch to a whole new level. Reflecting on his year with us for our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight, the rapper recalled the moment he heard Ed Sheeran was on his radar for what would become that ‘Take Me Back To London’ remix.

“I remember a phone call off my manager saying Ed Sheeran’s just been in some office saying how sick you are,” he revealed, “and I was like ‘yo, no way’ and then Ed messaged me that same day saying he’s got a tune for me to get on and that. It just didn’t feel real.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Aitch here:

In September 2019, his single ‘Buss Down’ secured Aitch his third UK Top 10 in as many months.

“I like the ‘Buss Down’ video, it’s a sick video,” he said. “When I was making the tune, I could just picture the Bugsy Malone film in my head, I don’t know why. From that day we just said ‘right, when we do the video, that’s what we’re gonna do’.

“I’ve gathered that I like wearing a suit so I’m gonna be wearing a suit next awards show and that, ya get me?”

With a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards it looks like we won’t have long to wait!

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

He’s not been in the game that long but speaking of his career highlight to date he said:

“[My] career highlight would be ‘Taste’, my single, going to No.2 and the fact that it didn’t go to No.1 because of the Ed Sheeran and Stormzy tune which I was a part of so I’m not bothered.”

On what 2020’s got in store he teased “bare sick music, but don’t get it twisted – we’re still gonna be taking it back to the Straight Rhymez. Catch me at most of the festivals, you get me? So make sure you’re at the front ready for man to shut down.”

WE’RE THERE!

To vote for Aitch to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @aitch to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! ⭐️ For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Latest News

Here’s why Nashville is the undisputed city of music
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
TooFaced Founder Fires His Own Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split
Vanessa Hudgens Is Glowing On Her First Outing Since 'Split' From Austin Butler After Nine Years
Liam Hemsworth Confirms He’s Dating Gabriella Brooks With A Beach PDA
NikkieTutorials Reveals She’s Transgender After Being Blackmailed Into Coming Out
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber And Madison Beer From Cruel Comments
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Dating Again After Being Spotted On His Birthday
BRITs 2020 Nominations: Dave & Lewis Capaldi Lead The Nods – See The Full List
Jeffree Star Fans Are Worried After He Cancels Tour For ‘Personal Reasons’
Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Won’t Be Doing ‘Sexual’ Music Videos Anymore

More From MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 | Official Promo | MTV Music
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
YUNGBLUD – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Sea Girls – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Lily Moore
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Lily Moore – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joy Crookes
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Joy Crookes – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joel Corry
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Joel Corry – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - JC Stewart
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
JC Stewart – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Easy Life – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps
Travel
Here’s why Nashville is the undisputed city of music
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom