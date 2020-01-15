MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

How Writing A Song By Accident Can Lead To A BRIT Award

We’re spotlighting the incredible Celeste, our next MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 nominee…

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 09:00

2020 couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for London singer Celeste. She already toasted the New Year knowing she’d won this year’s BRITs Rising Star Award and just the other week she was named BBC’s Sound Of 2020 winner. 

In contention for the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 title as well, Celeste talks where it all started popping off for her in our exclusive interview…

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Celeste here:

“I first started taking music more seriously when I was about 16. I just started writing songs in my room. [I] kind of just had an intuitive sense of structure that I hadn’t really been taught.

“We would just get together at a friend’s house and start practising songs and I sort of then wrote a song by accident and I put it on YouTube and it kind of went from there really.”

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

Now, officially the hottest tip of the year, and with her latest single ‘Stop This Flame’ lighting up our hearts, when can we hear more from Celeste again?

“In 2020 I hope that you get to hear my album – my debut album, which I’m working on at the moment.”

We hope so tooooo! Check out more of Celeste’s interview in the video above.

Vote for Celeste to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @celeste to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! ❤️ For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Celeste
How Writing A Song By Accident Can Lead To A BRIT Award
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Here’s why Nashville is the undisputed city of music
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
TooFaced Founder Fires His Own Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps

More From MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Celeste
How Writing A Song By Accident Can Lead To A BRIT Award
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 | Official Promo | MTV Music
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
YUNGBLUD – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Sea Girls – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Lily Moore
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Lily Moore – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joy Crookes
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Joy Crookes – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joel Corry
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Joel Corry – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Celeste
How Writing A Song By Accident Can Lead To A BRIT Award
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom