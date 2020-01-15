How Writing A Song By Accident Can Lead To A BRIT Award

2020 couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for London singer Celeste. She already toasted the New Year knowing she’d won this year’s BRITs Rising Star Award and just the other week she was named BBC’s Sound Of 2020 winner.

In contention for the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 title as well, Celeste talks where it all started popping off for her in our exclusive interview…

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Celeste here:

“I first started taking music more seriously when I was about 16. I just started writing songs in my room. [I] kind of just had an intuitive sense of structure that I hadn’t really been taught.

“We would just get together at a friend’s house and start practising songs and I sort of then wrote a song by accident and I put it on YouTube and it kind of went from there really.”

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

Now, officially the hottest tip of the year, and with her latest single ‘Stop This Flame’ lighting up our hearts, when can we hear more from Celeste again?

“In 2020 I hope that you get to hear my album – my debut album, which I’m working on at the moment.”

We hope so tooooo! Check out more of Celeste’s interview in the video above.

