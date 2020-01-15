Deno: ‘You Just Got To Keep Breaking The Boundaries’

What did you achieve before your 18th birthday? At 17, South London’s Deno is the youngest star on our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 list. He can’t even legally drink but he’s already sold out headline shows, racked up millions of streams, hit the stage at Wireless and managed to buy his mum a house.

The best part? He’s only just getting started…

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Deno here:

Since going viral in Year 8 and catching the attention of Stormzy, Deno revealed in our exclusive interview: “the music’s developed. It’s progressed in so many ways ‘cause through life you come through new challenges and new obstacles do you know what I’m saying so it’s good to put what happens in real life in your music.”

He added: “I’m not really like serious, serious, serious all the time. It’s always good to have one or two little jokes, you know what I’m saying?”

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

On the ultimate goal, Deno’s got plans: “There’s a lot of things I’m trying to do, you know what I’m saying, ambition-wise. 100% definitely want a GRAMMY Award – I feel like it’s possible as well.

“It’s a lot man but you got to just keep breaking the boundaries you know what I’m saying?”

You can vote for Deno to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below: