MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More

The Leicester five-piece are on the up and in the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight…

Monday, January 20, 2020 - 09:00

Taking their turn in the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight today are Leicester’s own Easy Life.

“We all have a mad eclectic taste that is completely unique,” Lewis told us in our exclusive interview, and that’s more than evident in the three mixtapes they’ve released so far.

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Easy Life here:

Describing their sound as “jazzy, alternative pop music,” Easy Life are carving out a niche of their own and enjoying the acclaim that keeps coming their way. However, now the schedules are filling up, the lifestyle is taking some getting used to, at least for frontman Murray:

“We didn’t really leave the house much before this, so it’s nice to be dragged out and around the world!”

Looking ahead to what’s next for Easy Life, Lewis teased that the band have “a nice couple of collabs on the way – it’s going to be exciting to get out into the world.”

And on their hopes and dreams, while Sam wants to “bring peace and love to the entire world, single-handedly”, he also has the more achievable goal of winning “at least six GRAMMYs.”

Mark those words.

To vote for Easy Life to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @easylife to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winners! 💛 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Latest News

Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Here’s why Nashville is the undisputed city of music
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
TooFaced Founder Fires His Own Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split
Vanessa Hudgens Is Glowing On Her First Outing Since 'Split' From Austin Butler After Nine Years
Liam Hemsworth Confirms He’s Dating Gabriella Brooks With A Beach PDA
NikkieTutorials Reveals She’s Transgender After Being Blackmailed Into Coming Out
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber And Madison Beer From Cruel Comments

More From MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 | Official Promo | MTV Music
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
YUNGBLUD – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Sea Girls – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Lily Moore
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Lily Moore – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joy Crookes
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Joy Crookes – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joel Corry
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
Joel Corry – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - JC Stewart
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020
JC Stewart – MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom