Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More

Taking their turn in the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight today are Leicester’s own Easy Life.

“We all have a mad eclectic taste that is completely unique,” Lewis told us in our exclusive interview, and that’s more than evident in the three mixtapes they’ve released so far.

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Easy Life here:

Describing their sound as “jazzy, alternative pop music,” Easy Life are carving out a niche of their own and enjoying the acclaim that keeps coming their way. However, now the schedules are filling up, the lifestyle is taking some getting used to, at least for frontman Murray:

“We didn’t really leave the house much before this, so it’s nice to be dragged out and around the world!”

Looking ahead to what’s next for Easy Life, Lewis teased that the band have “a nice couple of collabs on the way – it’s going to be exciting to get out into the world.”

And on their hopes and dreams, while Sam wants to “bring peace and love to the entire world, single-handedly”, he also has the more achievable goal of winning “at least six GRAMMYs.”

Mark those words.

To vote for Easy Life to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below: