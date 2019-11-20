Introducing Our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Shortlist…

Today we’re gassed to reveal our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 shortlist, ten acts we’re throwing our weight behind and championing for the next 12 months.

Last year, Lewis Capaldi smashed it out of the park winning our 2019 competition before going on to have an astounding year including scoring No.1 singles both sides of the Atlantic with ‘Someone You Loved’.

“2019 has been absolutely crazy for me, since being named MTV PUSH’s One to Watch 2019 - it was an unreal start,” he said. “Thank you so much MTV for the support...I’m buzzing to see who is nominated this year good luck to all involved!”

Who’s it going to be this time around? It’s time to find out!

Ahead of the public vote in January, get to know our 10 nominees here…

Who? From freestyling with his mates in the school yard to getting co-signs from Wiley and Stormzy, Manchester MC Aitch has well and truly arrived. This year he’s bagged a high profile collab with Ed Sheeran and a No.2 smash with ‘Taste (Make It Shake)’ and we can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for him.

Listen To: ‘Buss Down’, ‘Taste (Make It Shake)’, ‘Straight Rhymez’

He says: “So happy to be put on the shortlist! MTV having supporting for a while now, big them up every time. Y h man, the kids happy!”

Follow: Instagram: @aitch

Who? A voice that’s been described as ‘spellbinding’, ‘effortless’ and ‘spine-tingling’, rising soul star Celeste is a name on everyone’s lips right now. The British-Jamaican singer has already been in good company supporting Janelle Monaé and Neneh Cherry on tour so expect big things for her next year.

Listen To: ‘Strange’, ‘Coco Blood’, ‘Lately’

She says: "Unfortunately I was slightly too young to have witnessed Nirvana’s 1994 MTV unplugged but luckily I can still remember the first time I heard and saw Lauryn Hill and Jay Z and how in awe I was of those artists at the time, I remember kneeling at the television, sitting right in front of it so I couldn’t miss a moment, sooner rather my later my mum told me I shouldn’t sit so close to the television otherwise I’d get square eyes, so I had to take a tiny step back but it didn’t stop me from absorbing and listening to the artists I loved whenever I had the chance. So to be recognised by a platform that had such a part to play in some of these artists most iconic moments is a huge honour."

Follow: Instagram: @celeste

Who? Not many artists go viral in Year 8. After a clip of him singing on social media caught the attention of Stormzy himself, the doors started flying open. Now, at just 17 years of age, he can already count 100M+ global streams, 75M+ YouTube views to his name plus appearances at Wireless, Reading & Leeds and more. The best thing? He’s only just getting started…

Listen To: ‘Change’, ‘Lauren’, ‘Heathrow’

He says: “Big love to MTV for putting me in their Top 10 MTV Push: Ones To Watch 2020. It’s been a good year so I highly appreciate the support!”

Follow: Instagram: @denodriz

Who? Forget genres and just bop to Leicester five-piece Easy Life’s brooding blend of hip-hop, smooth R&B, disarmingly confessional pop and more. The buzz is real so jump on these guys ASAP.

Listen To: ‘Nightmares’, ‘Earth’, ‘Nice Guys’

They say: “This year has been such a trip. a big thanks to MTV for creating MTV Cribs and also having us as part of their MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch for 2020. can’t wait to see what next year has in store for us.”

Follow: Instagram: @easylife

Who? JC Stewart is Northern Ireland’s latest singer-songwriter on the rise. After writing for other artists (including co-penning ‘Hollywood’ with last year’s PUSH winner Lewis Capaldi) he’s now wearing his heart on his sleeve, connecting with audiences nationwide with his soul-baring sound.

Listen To: ‘Have You Had Enough Wine?’, ‘Bones’, ‘Like I Did’

He says: “I genuinely can't believe that I've been included in this! I've watched MTV for years so to be one of their top 10 new artists for next year is mind blowing. Maybe my dad will stop asking me to get a real job now."

Follow: Instagram: @jcstewart

Who? Producer of this summer’s inescapable banger ‘Sorry’, London-based DJ Joel Corry has been honing his skills since the age of 13. One of the busiest DJs on the circuit, he’s got even more new music, remixes and headline shows lined up for 2020, what’s set to be his biggest year yet.

Listen To: ‘Sorry’, ‘Fallen’, 'Good As Gold'

He says: “I am honoured to be chosen as MTV’s One’s To Watch for 2020. MTV holds a special place in my heart, and I am delighted to be recognised by MTV for my music. I am super excited for 2020, and I can’t wait for the world to hear my new material.”

Follow: Instagram: @joelcorry

Who? South London singer Joy Crookes is earning herself critical acclaim with her candid songwriting and fearless attitude to life and the music industry. With comparisons to Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill, how could you not get on board?

Listen To: ‘Early’, ‘Mother May I Sleep With Danger’, ‘Hurts’

She says: “I'm so excited to be a part of this year's MTV Push Ones to Watch 2020. MTV UK offer so much support to young artists, I'm really grateful to be included in this list - especially because when I was young, MTV was my favourite channel on the telly.”

Follow: Instagram: @joycrookes

Who? Growing up on a diet of soul masters like Etta James, Lily Moore is carving out her own ‘neo-soul’ sound all the while finding time to host her own club nights and support the likes of George Ezra, James Bay, Freya Ridings and more. We can’t wait to hear moore ;)

Listen To: ‘Inbetween’, ‘Why Don’t You Look At Me’, ‘Nothing On You’

She says: "Growing up watching my heroes on MTV makes this nomination for 2020’s One to Watch even sweeter, thanks so much MTV.”

Follow: Instagram: @lilymooremusic

Who? Meet Henry, Rory, Andrew and Oli aka Sea Girls who are taking the country by storm with their festival-ready guitar anthems. Building an ever-increasing fanbase with every gig they play, keep your eyes on this four-piece for 2020.

Listen To: ‘Violet’, ‘All I Want To Hear You Say’, ‘Damage Done’

They say: “Thanks MTV UK for nominating us for ‘Ones To Watch 2020’, it already feels like an exciting year and it hasn’t even started yet.” 🖤

Follow: Instagram: @sonicseagirls

Who? Meet the Yorkshire born YUNGBLUD – a champion of individuality with an ever-growing legion of devoted fans. Exploding onto the scene in 2018, with his rebel-rousing and relevant alt-rock, coupled with an infectious stage presence, 2020 is YUNGBLUD’s for the taking.

Listen To: ‘original me’, ‘parents, ’11 Minutes’

He says: "YASSSSSS MTV! I am so hyped to be one of your 10 'Push' campaign artists for 2020! Massive love to MTV for everything always. I can’t wait to show you all what’s next. 🖤'

Follow: Instagram: @yungblud