MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

JC Stewart: “My Dad Still Wants Me To Get A Real Job!”

Securing a place on the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 list still won’t cut the mustard for some…

Monday, January 27, 2020 - 09:00

“I’m literally just a guy from Northern Ireland writing music and kind of being very out of his depth at all times.”

Meet JC Stewart, the self-deprecating “professional sad boy,” and one of 10 nominees on our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 shortlist…

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with JC Stewart here:

“Being on MTV’s list for the Ones To Watch in 2020 is madness,” he revealed in our exclusive interview with the singer/songwriter.

“I’ve been watching MTV since I was a kid as we all have. I told my parents and my dad still wants me to get a real job sadly.”

Funnily enough though, a career in music wasn’t the clear path for him from the beginning:

“I didn’t want to be a singer. My mum made me go to singing lessons and piano lessons and all that stuff.

 

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

“Eventually I found songwriting and started writing songs and ended up moving to England and moving to London and singing for a living.”

Turns out, it’s all going pretty well. On his plans for the next 12 months he revealed:  “In 2020 I’m doing my first ever headline tour which is terrifying. I’ve got loads of new music out, like probably more music than anybody wants or needs, but we’re doing it anyway so deal with it!”

To vote for JC Stewart to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @jcstewart to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! 😍 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

