Joel Corry: “You Just Got To Keep Making Noise Until They Listen”

Joel Corry was responsible for one of the biggest tunes of last summer. ‘Sorry’, sampling Monsta Boy’s classic ‘Sorry (I Didn’t Know)’, was played everywhere from Ipswich to Ibiza and secured him his first Top 10 UK single.

Now the DJ/producer has earned a place on our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 list and we wanted to find out where it all began for him…

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Joel Corry here:

“I started DJing when I was 13 years old,” he said. “I grew up during the garage era and my brother was actually a garage MC and we use to record mixtapes in my bedroom.

“I grew up as a club resident DJ so I had to play all sorts of music from Motown to 70s and 80s, club classics, house and garage, so I've got all of that in my locker.”

Speaking of the inspiration that kept him going up to this point he revealed: “I remember a lyric from a Tinie Tempah song. I remember hearing it on the radio and it stuck with me.

“He said that ‘everyone’s a kid that no one cares about, you just got to keep screaming ‘til they hear you out’ and I think this is so true ‘cause you just got to keep making noise until they listen.

“That was me really just ten years of grafting until finally I kind of broke through.”

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

‘Sorry’ peaked at No.6 on the Official UK Singles Chart, which Joel said was “one of the biggest highlights of my career.” But with a brand new year ahead of him and a brand new single, ‘Lonely’, released today he’s not stopping there.

“My dream and ambition now is to have a number one single.”

Watch this space.

Vote for Joel to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below: