Lily Moore Talks The Inspo Behind ‘In-between’ & More

One of the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 nominees repping the old school soul side of things on our shortlist this year is Brighton-raised Lily Moore.

“I would describe my music as soulful, tragic music,” she told us in our exclusive spotlight interview. A far cry probably from the first song she ever wrote: “I think my first song was called ‘Rocking and Rolling Badger’!”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Lily Moore here:

“My friends probably inspire me the most,” Lily revealed. “They’ll tell me stories that can actually be more inspiring than my own stories or whatever I’m feeling at the time. So a lot of my songs can be about other people’s uni heartbreaks.”

Speaking of how last summer’s release ‘In-between’ with Maverick Sabre came about, Lily said: “‘In-between’ was a song that I wrote about my boyfriend that I was with at the time when…I’d just moved to London and I was going away all the time and it was this thing of like ‘I don’t know what to do – I want to be with you but then I also want to follow my dreams’.

“But anyway, I think it’s the first time I’ve done a song that’s completely just true to itself and that it’s an old school soul tune.”

