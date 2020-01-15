MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

Lily Moore Talks The Inspo Behind ‘In-between’ & More

If you’ve had a uni heartbreak, Lily wants to hear about it!

Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 09:00

One of the MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 nominees repping the old school soul side of things on our shortlist this year is Brighton-raised Lily Moore.

“I would describe my music as soulful, tragic music,” she told us in our exclusive spotlight interview. A far cry probably from the first song she ever wrote: “I think my first song was called ‘Rocking and Rolling Badger’!”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Lily Moore here:

“My friends probably inspire me the most,” Lily revealed. “They’ll tell me stories that can actually be more inspiring than my own stories or whatever I’m feeling at the time. So a lot of my songs can be about other people’s uni heartbreaks.”

Speaking of how last summer’s release ‘In-between’ with Maverick Sabre came about, Lily said: “‘In-between’ was a song that I wrote about my boyfriend that I was with at the time when…I’d just moved to London and I was going away all the time and it was this thing of like ‘I don’t know what to do – I want to be with you but then I also want to follow my dreams’.

“But anyway, I think it’s the first time I’ve done a song that’s completely just true to itself and that it’s an old school soul tune.”

If you like what you hear, you can vote for Lily Moore to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @lilymooremusic to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! 💖 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

