MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!

Get to know the four-piece in our exclusive spotlight interview…

Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 09:00

One of two bands on our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch list this year, Sea Girls are the first to go under the spotlight for us in our series of exclusive interviews.

Thinking back to the early days of forming the band frontman Henry explained they’d “all known each other since school and we played in two different bands” before drummer Oli chimed in with the slightly bizarre audition process guitarist Rory underwent:

“We knew Rory was into music and we’d just met him and we were like ‘he seems to like the same kind of music’ so he sang us Razorlight in the shower ‘cause he was too shy to sing in front of us and he’d just met us. And that’s the moment we knew we needed to hook up.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Sea Girls here:

Ever since Henry attended his first gig with Bloc Party and The Cribs, and later seeing The Killers for the first time, festival-ready anthems were ingrained within him, and it was a similar story for the other members.

“We like to describe our sound as being kind of a big amalgamation of what’s going on in pop music, guitar music,” bassist Andrew explained, “lots of different influences are all intertwined through.”

It’s clear that the four-piece are most at home onstage and have picked up loyal fans wherever they’ve played.

“Our live shows are so important for us to get right because we want those to be transformative experiences,” Rory said.

“We want you to feel like we felt when were that age watching a kick-ass rock show,” Oli added, “having a bit of an escape”

You can see for yourself when the boys return to stages up and down the UK this April.

To vote for Sea Girls to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below:

Like this post to vote for @sonicseagirls to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winners! 🎸 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

