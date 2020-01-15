MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!

Find out all the details you need to know to help crown this year’s winner…

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 12:00

At the end of last year we revealed our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 nominees, 10 acts we think you need to keep your eye on over the next 12 months, and this year it's Aitch, Celeste, Deno, Easy Life, JC Stewart, Joel Corry, Joy Crookes, Lily Moore, Sea Girls and YUNGBLUD all in the running to top this year's list.

In the past, winners have included Anne-Marie, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, AJ Tracey, Krept & Konan and more, but who's going to take the 2020 crown? That's up to you...

Voting couldn't be easier. To vote, simply head over to our Instagram @MTVUK and like the post (below) of the artist you want to vote for. The post with the most likes at the end of the voting period wins.

Aitch – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @aitch to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! ⭐️ For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Celeste – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @celeste to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! ❤️ For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Deno – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @denodriz to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! 🔥 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Easy Life – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @easylife to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winners! 💛 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

JC Stewart – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @jcstewart to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! 😍 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Joel Corry – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @joelcorry to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! 🕺 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Joy Crookes – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @joycrookes to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! ⚡ For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Lily Moore – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @lilymooremusic to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! 💖 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Sea Girls – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @sonicseagirls to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winners! 🎸 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

YUNGBLUD – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Like this post to vote for @yungblud to be our #MTVPUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 winner! 🖤 For more information and voting terms and conditions head to mtv.co.uk/mtvpushotw

Voting closes midday on 29th January. For the full voting terms and conditions please click here.

