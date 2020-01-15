Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 Is Open!

At the end of last year we revealed our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 nominees, 10 acts we think you need to keep your eye on over the next 12 months, and this year it's Aitch, Celeste, Deno, Easy Life, JC Stewart, Joel Corry, Joy Crookes, Lily Moore, Sea Girls and YUNGBLUD all in the running to top this year's list.

In the past, winners have included Anne-Marie, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, AJ Tracey, Krept & Konan and more, but who's going to take the 2020 crown? That's up to you...

Voting couldn't be easier. To vote, simply head over to our Instagram @MTVUK and like the post (below) of the artist you want to vote for. The post with the most likes at the end of the voting period wins.

Aitch – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Celeste – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Deno – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Easy Life – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

JC Stewart – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Joel Corry – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Joy Crookes – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Lily Moore – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Sea Girls – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

YUNGBLUD – To Vote, Like The Instagram Post Below:

Voting closes midday on 29th January. For the full voting terms and conditions please click here.