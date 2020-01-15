Why Does Joy Crookes Think About Rihanna When She Pees?

You’ll be seeing a lot more of Joy Crookes in 2020 and trust us, that’s only a good thing.

Tipped on lists from here to the moon, Joy exudes a refreshing confidence and independence for a newcomer into the wider music scene.

Speaking to us for her MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight she tells us why she decided to take more control over her music rather than just putting pen to paper…

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with Joy Crookes here:

“I started producing my own music,” she said, “because, number one, there was a lack of female producers, number two, I just don’t like relying on people too much.

“When you learn that kind of language it helps you working with more producers, working with musicians and becoming who I am now.”

On how it’s faired for her so far she revealed “the advice I would give to up and coming artists, and probably my 16-year-old self as well, is learn how to say ‘no’ more. It is an incredible power, especially if you’re a woman. Learn how to say ‘no’ – it feels really good and I really recommend it.”

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

She also (over)shared some advice on how to keep it together in the face of a toilet emergency…

“Whenever I’m desperate to pee and like I’m really desperate, I think of Rihanna. I just feel like she’s such a strong, powerful woman that that would keep me strong, and keep my bladder strong.

“That is genuinely what I think of when I need to pee. Every single time I think of Rihanna!”

We’re gonna try that next time we need to…

Vote for Joy Crookes to win MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020, like the Instagram post below: