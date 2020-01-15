MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

YUNGBLUD Talks Incredible Fanbase, Calming The Thoughts In His Head & More

Doncaster’s finest opens up in our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight…

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 09:00

“I think one misconception about me is that I’m a bratty idiot who’s just talking too loud for attention I think.”

If you haven’t seen (or heard) YUNGBLUD yet, prepare for an awakening. 2019 saw the Doncaster native blow up on the live scene (including a three night run at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town) and bag massive collabs from Halsey, Travis Barker, blackbear, marshmello and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds no less.

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 spotlight interview with YUNGBLUD here:

“I always have a lot going on in my head, a lot of thoughts that I couldn’t catch,” YUNGBLUD, aka Dominic Harrison, revealed in our exclusive interview, “and I think music kind of allowed them to be a bit stiller.”

It didn’t just have a profound effect on him. His music and the way he expresses himself has won him a legion of loyal fans too.

“When I was younger I felt really misunderstood in the way I thought. I kind of felt like I didn’t really belong anywhere. My brain always wanted to go to these radical places that people couldn’t necessarily understand and I think I just went out and tried to build a community of people where it’s OK to be yourself here.”

Credit: MTV UK/MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020

In October he released his The Underrated Youth EP and “[it] resonated so much with my fanbase,” he said, “because it’s about my fanbase. It’s not me and them, it’s us.

“We look in each other’s eyes and we’re like ‘you make me feel like it’s alright to be on this planet.’ It’s what I thrive off. It makes me like so happy.”

