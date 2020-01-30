YUNGBLUD Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020!

Black Hearts Club, you did it… Doncaster’s finest YUNGBLUD has been crowned the winner of MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020!

Leader of the underrated youth, YUNGBLUD won this year’s vote with an astounding 67K votes on Instagram, seeing off formidable competition from the likes of Aitch, Deno, Joy Crookes, BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste and more.

On topping this year’s poll the anarchic singer - aka Dominic Harrison - said: “I just want to say thank you so much to everyone that voted and I just wanna absolutely signify that this is not my award, this is our award, we won this together because you voted.

“I love ya, you’re my family, you will be my family forever, this is ours, I wish I could just chop it into little pieces and give it to each and every one of you. Thank you so much I love you so much - aaaah!”

YUNGBLUD shut down London’s Village Underground at our MTV PUSH Live show on Tuesday night, performing alongside RAYE and fellow nominees Lily Moore and JC Stewart.

If his performance was anything to go by, we can’t wait to see what 2020 brings for this superstar in the making!

Keep an eye out for highlights from the show hitting your screens soon.

Meanwhile, YUNGBLUD is in good company, now joining the list of previous Ones To Watch winners including Mabel, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, and last year’s champion Lewis Capaldi, who have all gone on to absolutely smash it in recent years.

As always we’d like to extend a huge thanks to all our Ones To Watch 2020 nominees, who we’ll be keeping a firm eye on over the next 12 months, and of course everyone who voted.

‘Til next time...