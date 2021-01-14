MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name

It involves pink Y-fronts and getting arrested…

Thursday, January 14, 2021 - 09:00

DJ/producer 220 KID earned his very first Top 10 single last year with ‘Don’t Need Love’ alongside GRACEY, and after linking up with JC Stewart on the follow up ‘Too Many Nights’ he found himself part of our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 list!

In our exclusive chat, he told us where his name came from…

“I ran 220 miles for charity,” he revealed. “So I did nine marathons in seven days in a pair or pink Y-fronts. My dad just like drove in a car ahead of me with like some Lucozade in it.

“I got arrested at one point for indecent exposure ‘cause a lorry drive thought I was naked. So I got questioned by the police in the back of a police car in a pair of pink pants!”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with 220 KID here:

The cheeky feat, and indeed his decision to fully make a go of a career in music, he revealed was fuelled by personal tragedy….

“I started making music properly after my friend and my godfather both passed away in the same month and I was just like this is what I’ve always wanted to do, like it was my dream so I needed to kinda get on with it because they didn’t get to fulfil their potential.”

Now nominated for MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 he said it means “everything to me actually” and he’s excited for the future:

“2021 is going to be quite wild I think. I’ve got three singles coming from my own project with some really exciting artists. Hopefully festivals, touring…”

We can’t wait to hear more!

