MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing

…and we’ve no doubt the multi-talented singer/songwriter/poet would smash it…

Sunday, January 17, 2021 - 09:00

Next in the MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight is 20-year-old Arlo Parks. The singer/poet has already gained fans in Billie Eilish to Michelle Obama and her star is only just rising.

On how she got started, Arlo told us in our exclusive interview: “My first musical memory is probably listening to ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay’ by Otis Redding with my dad in the car and that was the first moment that I really felt moved by music. 

“I think I realised the power of words and of poetry and of that… you know the ability that art has to kind of create this sense of joy or this sense of healing in people and I think that’s a moment that I realised that was a feeling I wanted to elicit in others.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Arlo Parks here:

Arlo, whose debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams is out at the end of the month, is in this for the long haul and already knows what else she’d like to dip her toes into…

“What would success look like to me? I think for me it would be being able to do this for the rest of my life and of course to be able to kind of go into different artistic mediums as well like I’d love to produce a book of poetry, I’d love to go into acting, directing…

“Also a big one is playing the Hammersmith Apollo ‘cause that’s like right down the road from where I live and I used to go past it all the time when I was going to school so that would be a biggie for me.”

Credit: Alex Kurunis

On the immediate future though, she added: “2021, the main highlight is gonna be going overseas, meeting the fans – in Brazil, in Turkey… That’s what I’ve been craving, like actually meeting the people who are listening to my music and giving people hugs and stuff so yeah that’s what I hope…”

Fingers crossed we can all do that soon Arlo!

To vote for Arlo Parks to win MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Latest News

Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
Get To Know - Iann Dior
Get To Know: iann dior
Get To Know - J.I the Prince of N.Y
Get To Know: J.I The Prince Of N.Y
Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card
Shawn Mendes Reveals How He And Camila Cabello Are Spending Christmas
Selena Gomez Wins An Award From Peta For Her Vegan Rare Beauty Makeup Collection
Get To Know - Holly Humberstone
Get To Know: Holly Humberstone
Addison Rae And Rachael Leigh Cook Recreate She’s All That Scene On TikTok
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020
Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday
Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celebrity Of 2020 With Nearly $550 Million
Dixie D’Amelio Defends Herself After A Fan Doubted Her Feelings For Noah Beck
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality
Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Signed A Multi-Year Content Deal With Hulu

More From MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Pa Salieu - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Nathan Dawe - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Inhaler - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Griff - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
AWA - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’
Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile