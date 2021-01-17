Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing

Next in the MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight is 20-year-old Arlo Parks. The singer/poet has already gained fans in Billie Eilish to Michelle Obama and her star is only just rising.

On how she got started, Arlo told us in our exclusive interview: “My first musical memory is probably listening to ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay’ by Otis Redding with my dad in the car and that was the first moment that I really felt moved by music.

“I think I realised the power of words and of poetry and of that… you know the ability that art has to kind of create this sense of joy or this sense of healing in people and I think that’s a moment that I realised that was a feeling I wanted to elicit in others.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Arlo Parks here:

Arlo, whose debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams is out at the end of the month, is in this for the long haul and already knows what else she’d like to dip her toes into…

“What would success look like to me? I think for me it would be being able to do this for the rest of my life and of course to be able to kind of go into different artistic mediums as well like I’d love to produce a book of poetry, I’d love to go into acting, directing…

“Also a big one is playing the Hammersmith Apollo ‘cause that’s like right down the road from where I live and I used to go past it all the time when I was going to school so that would be a biggie for me.”

Credit: Alex Kurunis

On the immediate future though, she added: “2021, the main highlight is gonna be going overseas, meeting the fans – in Brazil, in Turkey… That’s what I’ve been craving, like actually meeting the people who are listening to my music and giving people hugs and stuff so yeah that’s what I hope…”

Fingers crossed we can all do that soon Arlo!

To vote for Arlo Parks to win MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021, like the Instagram post below: