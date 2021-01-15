AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’

23-year-old AWA is the latest of our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 nominees we’re spotlighting this month.

Speaking to MTV in our exclusive interview, the R&B/pop singer revealed what she hopes to achieve through her music…

“The message that I want to convey through my music is definitely believing in yourself also being OK with not being OK but you know, embracing the lows and the highs and trying to find the silver lining in everything.

“I speak very openly about my own struggles with depression and anxiety and what’s helped me to kind of get out of that.

“Young girls that are being like, feeling more confident after listening to my songs – that’s my goal.”

Teasing what she’s got planned for us this year the ‘Feelings’ singer added: “I have loads of new music coming up in the next few months, I’m just in the studio doing what I can with, obviously ‘cause we can’t play live yet, so that’s where I’ve put my focus and energy.

“I’m working on my album right now and it’s a very vulnerable and open project and I’m excited to release that into the world.”

Not as excited as us!

