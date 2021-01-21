Bree Runway: 'Can You Imagine How Crazy I’m About To Go In 2021?'

“I could literally pop up as anything at any time.”

Bree Runway is out here proving that boundaries are meant to be broken. Currently on cloud nine having just released her ‘ATM’ music video with the absolute icon Missy Elliott, Bree explained that she “could be a pop star, a rap star, any kind of star, any kind of second!” and that’s one of the reasons she’s made it onto our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 list this year.

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Bree here:

On making the list Bree said: “To make this list is crazy to me because I feel like in every single interview that I’ve done, I always say MTV contributed to my view of what a superstar is or like a pop star is and I spent a lot of time watching MTV when I was a kid. To be on this list is like…it’s sick, it’s so sick.”

Growing up she revealed how she caught the performing bug: “I got started I would say in primary school like probably when I was seven years old I made my first band.

“We were like a fake Destiny’s Child and my mum was like the fake Tina Knowles. She would make all of our costumes for us and I would like lead in us being the stars of the talent show at school.

“So we’d do dance rehearsals at my house, we’d do song rehearsals, like every kid of rehearsal at my house and then we’d go and kill it onstage.”

And she’s been killing it ever since.

“One thing about me,” Bree added, “is I dedicate myself to the craft and give it ten hundred thousand per cent every single time so can you imagine how crazy I’m about to go in 2021? It’s gonna be nuts!”

Words can’t express how excited we are right now…!

