MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Bree Runway: 'Can You Imagine How Crazy I’m About To Go In 2021?'

The singer, songwriter, rapper, fashion extraordinaire is ready for world domination…

Thursday, January 21, 2021 - 09:00

“I could literally pop up as anything at any time.”

Bree Runway is out here proving that boundaries are meant to be broken. Currently on cloud nine having just released her ‘ATM’ music video with the absolute icon Missy Elliott, Bree explained that she “could be a pop star, a rap star, any kind of star, any kind of second!” and that’s one of the reasons she’s made it onto our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 list this year.

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Bree here:

On making the list Bree said: “To make this list is crazy to me because I feel like in every single interview that I’ve done, I always say MTV contributed to my view of what a superstar is or like a pop star is and I spent a lot of time watching MTV when I was a kid. To be on this list is like…it’s sick, it’s so sick.”

Growing up she revealed how she caught the performing bug: “I got started I would say in primary school like probably when I was seven years old I made my first band. 

“We were like a fake Destiny’s Child and my mum was like the fake Tina Knowles. She would make all of our costumes for us and I would like lead in us being the stars of the talent show at school.

“So we’d do dance rehearsals at my house, we’d do song rehearsals, like every kid of rehearsal at my house and then we’d go and kill it onstage.”

And she’s been killing it ever since.

“One thing about me,” Bree added, “is I dedicate myself to the craft and give it ten hundred thousand per cent every single time so can you imagine how crazy I’m about to go in 2021? It’s gonna be nuts!”

Words can’t express how excited we are right now…!

To vote for Bree to win MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Latest News

Bree Runway - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Bree Runway: 'Can You Imagine How Crazy I’m About To Go In 2021?'
Inhaler - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Inhaler: ‘We Were A Really Bad Heavy Metal Band For A While’
How To Look After Your Mental Health In 2021
Nathan Dawe - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Nathan Dawe Talks ‘Massive’ Collabs For 2021
Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’
Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
Get To Know - Iann Dior
Get To Know: iann dior
Get To Know - J.I the Prince of N.Y
Get To Know: J.I The Prince Of N.Y
Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card
Shawn Mendes Reveals How He And Camila Cabello Are Spending Christmas
Selena Gomez Wins An Award From Peta For Her Vegan Rare Beauty Makeup Collection
Get To Know - Holly Humberstone
Get To Know: Holly Humberstone
Addison Rae And Rachael Leigh Cook Recreate She’s All That Scene On TikTok
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020
Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday
Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celebrity Of 2020 With Nearly $550 Million

More From MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Bree Runway - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Bree Runway: 'Can You Imagine How Crazy I’m About To Go In 2021?'
Inhaler - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Inhaler: ‘We Were A Really Bad Heavy Metal Band For A While’
Nathan Dawe - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Nathan Dawe Talks ‘Massive’ Collabs For 2021
Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’
Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Pa Salieu - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Nathan Dawe - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

Bree Runway - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Bree Runway: 'Can You Imagine How Crazy I’m About To Go In 2021?'
Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
How To Look After Your Mental Health In 2021
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Inhaler - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Inhaler: ‘We Were A Really Bad Heavy Metal Band For A While’
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’
From Lady Gaga To Chris Pratt: 8 Celebs Who Have A Seriously Sexy Past As A Stripper