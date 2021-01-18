Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’

20-year-old Claudia Valentina has been making music her whole life and the tide is starting to turn in her rise to fame.

Growing up on Guernsey in the Channel Islands, Claudia never let geography stand in the way of her dreams. Speaking to us for our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlights she revealed, “I’ve always been just super ambitious with what I wanted to do and it’s kind of always been the same as when I was a kid.

“I grew up doing a lot of musical theatre and started doing West End in Billy Elliot when I was 10.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Claudia here:

Fast-forward a decade; she’s released her self-titled debut EP in October 2020 of last year. Telling us what it means to find herself on the MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 list Claudia said:

“I have watched MTV for a really, really, really long time so to be a part of MTV PUSH is super exciting and I saw the line up and there’s obviously such amazing other artists that I’ve been following for however long and obviously the winners have had such amazing careers so it’s incredible to be, you know, in the same position that they were once in.”

One thing’s for sure, she’s got the motivation to go all the way:

"My dreams have never been small and I wanna make sure that whatever happens this year is gonna be a big one."

To vote for Claudia to win MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021, like the Instagram post below: