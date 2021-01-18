MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’

Get to know the MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 nominee that little bit better…

Monday, January 18, 2021 - 09:00

20-year-old Claudia Valentina has been making music her whole life and the tide is starting to turn in her rise to fame.

Growing up on Guernsey in the Channel Islands, Claudia never let geography stand in the way of her dreams. Speaking to us for our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlights she revealed, “I’ve always been just super ambitious with what I wanted to do and it’s kind of always been the same as when I was a kid.

“I grew up doing a lot of musical theatre and started doing West End in Billy Elliot when I was 10.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Claudia here:

Fast-forward a decade; she’s released her self-titled debut EP in October 2020 of last year. Telling us what it means to find herself on the MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 list Claudia said:

“I have watched MTV for a really, really, really long time so to be a part of MTV PUSH is super exciting and I saw the line up and there’s obviously such amazing other artists that I’ve been following for however long and obviously the winners have had such amazing careers so it’s incredible to be, you know, in the same position that they were once in.”

One thing’s for sure, she’s got the motivation to go all the way:

"My dreams have never been small and I wanna make sure that whatever happens this year is gonna be a big one."

To vote for Claudia to win MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Latest News

Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’
Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
Get To Know - Iann Dior
Get To Know: iann dior
Get To Know - J.I the Prince of N.Y
Get To Know: J.I The Prince Of N.Y
Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card
Shawn Mendes Reveals How He And Camila Cabello Are Spending Christmas
Selena Gomez Wins An Award From Peta For Her Vegan Rare Beauty Makeup Collection
Get To Know - Holly Humberstone
Get To Know: Holly Humberstone
Addison Rae And Rachael Leigh Cook Recreate She’s All That Scene On TikTok
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020
Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday
Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celebrity Of 2020 With Nearly $550 Million
Dixie D’Amelio Defends Herself After A Fan Doubted Her Feelings For Noah Beck
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality
Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut

More From MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’
Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Pa Salieu - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Nathan Dawe - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Inhaler - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Griff - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’
Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’