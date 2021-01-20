MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Inhaler: ‘We Were A Really Bad Heavy Metal Band For A While’

The Irish rockers talk their early sound before they became the foursome we know and love today…

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 - 09:00

Irish four-piece Inhaler haven’t always had the indie-rock sound we’ve come to know and love.

In an exclusive chat, our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 nominees told us what Inhaler sounded like before Josh joined the band…

“We were actually kinda like a really bad heavy metal band for a while,” Eli revealed, “and then we met Josh everything changed. We’ve kinda been trying to catch up to him since then, you know musically.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Inhaler here:

Today their sound is far more fluid. Bobby explained: “I think what we’re trying to do is just take our favourite bits of all our favourite types of music and just kind of blend them together and see what happens.”

“It’s always changing and I don’t think we’d ever settle on one sound,” Eli added.

Ryan: “We seem to naturally always just be able to merge different qualities of different bands altogether to form one monster of a tune.”

Playing live is the one thing that the foursome are really missing right now though…

“We do miss gigging,” Ryan said. “Once it’s safe to be able to get back out and do so, I know everyone’s gonna be jumping on that train again.”

“Our main focus is the live experience,” Bobby added, “like where we want to excel the most I think, not that we’re not trying to push ourselves in every way, but that’s definitely our favourite thing so in the studio we always find ourselves writing songs for a live experience.”

Eli continued: “That’s really important for us to be able to get back and maybe do some live sessions online and stuff like that just so we can kind of get like the gang back together.”

Get practising lads ‘cause we wanna see it!

To vote for Inhaler to win MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

