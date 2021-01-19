MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Nathan Dawe Talks ‘Massive’ Collabs For 2021

With his Little Mix collab climbing the Top 40, Nathan’s going to “keep bringing out bangers”...

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 - 09:00

Currently climbing the charts with Little Mix on ‘No Time For Tears’, Nathan Dawe has reflected on his journey from club DJ to Top 40 hitmaker.

Speaking in his exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 interview spotlight Nathan explained:  “I’m from a very small town called Burton upon Trent and there’s not much musical stuff that goes on here.

“I was just a DJ doing birthday parties and weddings and then worked my way around the town doing bars and nightclubs to the point where I started venturing out of my little hometown and doing gigs in bigger cities and then built my name from there.”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Nathan here:

He added: “The support from the hometown is so great and that genuinely keeps me inspired ‘cause everyone’s saying ‘come on, you’re putting the town on the map, you’re doing the best you can for the area’ so that’s the one inspiration when I’m working hard and putting in loads of work and loads of hours that people don’t see. 

“I feel like I’m making my whole town proud by trying to put them more on the map.”

On what the New Year will bring, Nathan revealed: “With 2021 I just wanna keep putting out music that makes people happy and people really enjoy it ‘cause I think in these times it’s really important so, keep bringing out bangers, keep collaborating with some massive artists and just keep going and then hopefully end the year on some shows – it’d be nice to go and perform again.” 

To vote for Nathan to win MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

