Nathan Dawe Wins MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021!

Nathan Dawe has been officially crowned our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 winner!

Securing the title with 42K votes on Instagram, Nathan becomes the first DJ ever to come out on top of one of our annual lists, beating competition from fellow nominees 220 KID, Alfie Templeman, Arlo Parks, AWA, Bree Runway, Claudia Valentina, Griff, Inhaler and Pa Salieu.

On his win he said: “Yo, it’s Nathan Dawe thank you so much for all your votes, it’s been amazing to see so much support. I can’t believe I’ve won MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021! I just want to say a massive thank you to, obviously, all the fans that voted, I’ve collabed with a lot of big artists last year and this year so all the support from everywhere has not gone unnoticed.”

The win rounds off an impressive start to the year for Nathan who just the other day received his second platinum certification for ‘Lighter’ and on Friday cracked the Official UK Singles Chart Top 20 with his Little Mix collab ‘No Time For Tears’.

View the lyrics Moving on, moving on, you can't kill my vibe

Not a tear's gonna fall from my eyes

No time for tears



I was feeling broken hearted

Until I pressed restart (yeah)

I'm moving on moving on, don't wanna hit rewind

I was sad before, but not anymore



I don't need your sorry

This ain't a pity party

I'm not tryna be funny

But I ain't got the time babe



No time for tears I won't be crying

Don't need you here, I'm doing fine (yeah)

You see I'm moving on moving on, you can't kill my vibe

Not a tear's gonna fall from my eyes

No time for tears I won't be crying

Don't need you here, I'm doing fine (yeah)

You see I'm moving on moving on, you can't kill my vibe

Not a tear's gonna fall from my eyes



Thought you were gonna see me down

I ain't repeating you, so I'm deleting you from my phone now

You ain't gonna see me cry

I might go kiss somebody new

Just cos I feel like

So over this, so over you

You



No I don't need your sorry

This ain't a pity party (this ain't a pity party)

I'm not tryna be funny

But I ain't got the time babe



No time for tears I won't be crying (no, no, no)

Don't need you here, I'm doing fine yeah (I'm doing fine)

You see I'm moving on moving on, you can't kill my vibe

Not a tear's gonna fall from my eyes (no)

No time for tears I won't be crying (I won't be crying)

Don't need you here, I'm doing fine yeah (I'm doing fine, doing fine, yeah)

You see I'm moving on moving on, you can't kill my vibe

Not a tear's gonna fall from my eyes

Oh



Did you really think I'd be lonely without you?

I'm so good without you

Did you really think that I'd be losing sleep?

No I, I don't need your sorry

This ain't a pity party

No I, (not tryna be funny)

But I ain't got the time babe



No time for (no time, I ain't got no time)

No time for tears (no time, I ain't got no time)

No time for tears (no time, I ain't got no time)

Not a tear's gonna fall from my eyes



No time for tears I won't be crying

Don't need you here, I'm doing fine yeah (I'm doing fine)

You see I'm moving on moving on, you can't kill my vibe

Not a tear's gonna fall from my eyes

No time for tears Writer(s): Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Nathan Dawe, Jade Thirlwall, Tre Jean Marie Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Nathan now joins an exclusive club of previous MTV PUSH and MTV Brand New winners including YUNGBLUD, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Krept & Konan and more…

We’d like to extend a huge thanks to everyone who voted and, of course, all this year’s nominees, who no doubt are all going to smash it in the years to come.

See you next year!