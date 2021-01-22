Pa Salieu Won't Be Defined By Genre: ‘I Can Do Whatever I Want’

Pa Salieu is another of the undefinable elements on the MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 list and he’s going to keep it that way…

“I would sum up my musical style as genre-less you know?” Pa told us in our exclusive spotlight, “I don’t like being trapped, I’m claustrophobic you know, like I’ve been trapped for most my life so with something I love, helps me a lot, I can do whatever I want, you know what I’m saying?”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Pa Salieu here:

Pa was recently named the BBC’s Sound Of 2021 and has found himself on numerous tip lists including MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021. On how he’s handling all the adulation, he said: “If you told me this last year I would not believe you, know what I’m saying? It feels good, man.

“I’m still finding myself so everything I’m seeing is a blessing right now, like yo this is motivating me different – like that’s how I work you know?”

His debut mixtape Send Them To Coventry showcases his versatility and also highlights his hometown front and centre.

The past few years have seen the spotlight move from London to shine more on regional talent on the come-up like Young T & Bugsey, MIST, Aitch, Bugzy Malone and Pa who revealed he’s all for finding new stars countrywide: “I hope everyone sees the talent coming from my city,” he said. “I wanna see different cities we ain’t heard of now. We got Coventry now, we got Birmingham, we got Manchester, you know what I’m saying?”

As for 2021, he told us he’s going to be “rolling loud [this] year” and we can’t wait to see it.

