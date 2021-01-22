MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Pa Salieu Won't Be Defined By Genre: ‘I Can Do Whatever I Want’

The name on everyone’s lips talks putting Coventry on the map and more…

Friday, January 22, 2021 - 09:00

Pa Salieu is another of the undefinable elements on the MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 list and he’s going to keep it that way…

“I would sum up my musical style as genre-less you know?” Pa told us in our exclusive spotlight, “I don’t like being trapped, I’m claustrophobic you know, like I’ve been trapped for most my life so with something I love, helps me a lot, I can do whatever I want, you know what I’m saying?”

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 spotlight interview with Pa Salieu here:

Pa was recently named the BBC’s Sound Of 2021 and has found himself on numerous tip lists including MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021. On how he’s handling all the adulation, he said: “If you told me this last year I would not believe you, know what I’m saying? It feels good, man.

“I’m still finding myself so everything I’m seeing is a blessing right now, like yo this is motivating me different – like that’s how I work you know?”

His debut mixtape Send Them To Coventry showcases his versatility and also highlights his hometown front and centre.

The past few years have seen the spotlight move from London to shine more on regional talent on the come-up like Young T & Bugsey, MIST, Aitch, Bugzy Malone and Pa who revealed he’s all for finding new stars countrywide: “I hope everyone sees the talent coming from my city,” he said. “I wanna see different cities we ain’t heard of now. We got Coventry now, we got Birmingham, we got Manchester, you know what I’m saying?”

As for 2021, he told us he’s going to be “rolling loud [this] year” and we can’t wait to see it.

To vote for Pa Salieu to win MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Latest News

Griff - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Griff Talks “Inspirational” Taylor Swift, Lorde & More
Pa Salieu - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Pa Salieu Won't Be Defined By Genre: ‘I Can Do Whatever I Want’
Bree Runway - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Bree Runway: 'Can You Imagine How Crazy I’m About To Go In 2021?'
Inhaler - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Inhaler: ‘We Were A Really Bad Heavy Metal Band For A While’
How To Look After Your Mental Health In 2021
Nathan Dawe - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Nathan Dawe Talks ‘Massive’ Collabs For 2021
Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’
Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
Get To Know - Iann Dior
Get To Know: iann dior
Get To Know - J.I the Prince of N.Y
Get To Know: J.I The Prince Of N.Y
Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card
Shawn Mendes Reveals How He And Camila Cabello Are Spending Christmas
Selena Gomez Wins An Award From Peta For Her Vegan Rare Beauty Makeup Collection
Get To Know - Holly Humberstone
Get To Know: Holly Humberstone
Addison Rae And Rachael Leigh Cook Recreate She’s All That Scene On TikTok
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020

More From MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Griff - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Griff Talks “Inspirational” Taylor Swift, Lorde & More
Pa Salieu - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Pa Salieu Won't Be Defined By Genre: ‘I Can Do Whatever I Want’
Bree Runway - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Bree Runway: 'Can You Imagine How Crazy I’m About To Go In 2021?'
Inhaler - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Inhaler: ‘We Were A Really Bad Heavy Metal Band For A While’
Nathan Dawe - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Nathan Dawe Talks ‘Massive’ Collabs For 2021
Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’
Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing
AWA - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!

Trending Articles

MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
Griff - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Griff Talks “Inspirational” Taylor Swift, Lorde & More
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Pa Salieu - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Pa Salieu Won't Be Defined By Genre: ‘I Can Do Whatever I Want’
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Bree Runway - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Bree Runway: 'Can You Imagine How Crazy I’m About To Go In 2021?'
Inhaler - MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Inhaler: ‘We Were A Really Bad Heavy Metal Band For A While’