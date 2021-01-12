Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!

The talent coming up in 2021 is looking strong. Last year we revealed the 10 acts in our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 list who we think are destined for big things and it's 220 KID, Alfie Templeman, Arlo Parks, AWA, Bree Runway, Claudia Valentina, Griff, Inhaler, Nathan Dawe and Pa Salieu all vying for your vote this year.

Who's going to take a seat in the Hall Of Fame next to previous winners like Anne-Marie, Lewis Capaldi, YUNGBLUD, Mabel, and AJ Tracey? That's up to you...

To vote, simply head over to our Instagram @MTVUK and like the post (below) of the artist you want to vote for. The post with the most likes at the end of the voting period wins.

220 KID

Alfie Templeman

Arlo Parks

AWA

Bree Runway

Claudia Valentina

Griff

Inhaler

Nathan Dawe

Pa Salieu

Voting closes midday GMT on 25th January.