MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!

Find out all the info you need to know to help us choose this year’s winner…

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 - 10:00

The talent coming up in 2021 is looking strong. Last year we revealed the 10 acts in our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 list who we think are destined for big things and it's 220 KID, Alfie Templeman, Arlo Parks, AWA, Bree Runway, Claudia Valentina, Griff, Inhaler, Nathan Dawe and Pa Salieu all vying for your vote this year.

Who's going to take a seat in the Hall Of Fame next to previous winners like Anne-Marie, Lewis Capaldi, YUNGBLUD, Mabel, and AJ Tracey? That's up to you...

To vote, simply head over to our Instagram @MTVUK and like the post (below) of the artist you want to vote for. The post with the most likes at the end of the voting period wins.

220 KID - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Alfie Templeman - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Arlo Parks - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

AWA - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Bree Runway - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Claudia Valentina - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Griff - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Inhaler - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Nathan Dawe - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Pa Salieu - To vote, like the Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

 

Voting closes midday GMT on 25th January. For the full voting terms and conditions please click here.

Latest News

MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
Get To Know - Iann Dior
Get To Know: iann dior
Get To Know - J.I the Prince of N.Y
Get To Know: J.I The Prince Of N.Y
Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card
Shawn Mendes Reveals How He And Camila Cabello Are Spending Christmas
Selena Gomez Wins An Award From Peta For Her Vegan Rare Beauty Makeup Collection
Get To Know - Holly Humberstone
Get To Know: Holly Humberstone
Addison Rae And Rachael Leigh Cook Recreate She’s All That Scene On TikTok
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020
Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday
Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celebrity Of 2020 With Nearly $550 Million
Dixie D’Amelio Defends Herself After A Fan Doubted Her Feelings For Noah Beck
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality
Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Signed A Multi-Year Content Deal With Hulu
Selena Gomez Reportedly 'Isn't Ready' To Be In A Relationship With Jimmy Butler
Charli D’Amelio Explains Why It’s “Detrimental” Having Relationships In The Public Eye
Lizzo Gets Candid About Experiencing Negative Thoughts: “They Happen To Everybody”
Get To Know - Finn Askew
Get To Know: Finn Askew

More From MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021

MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Exclusive Interview Spotlights
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Pa Salieu - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Nathan Dawe - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Inhaler - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Griff - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Claudia Valentina - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
AWA - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Arlo Parks - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Alfie Templeman - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
Bree Runway - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021
220 KID - MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Spotlight Interview

Trending Articles

MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!
Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore