Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!

Our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 competition is in full swing with our ten hot picks for who we think you need to keep an eye on over the next 12 months battling it out for supremacy.

We're thrilled to have three of our nominees performing at our next MTV PUSH Live At Tape London showcase later this month, and we're giving you the chance to get in on the action too.

Mahalia, Loski and Young T & Bugsey will all be performing on Tuesday 29th January from 7pm and if you want to register to be on the guest list, with a +1 (i.e. you can bring a mate along), you can do so by using the form below.

Capacity is limited and guest list DOES NOT guarantee entry.

It will be a first come, first served policy on the door. You must be over 18 and will need to bring photographic ID along with you. Please read the full terms and conditions below.

We'll be closing the form at midday on Monday 28th January.

Have a watch of some of the previous MTV PUSH performances filmed at Tape London here:

MTV PUSH ONES TO WATCH, 29 JANUARY 2019 - EVENT TERMS OF ENTRY

1. Event Organiser

The following Terms and Conditions apply to guest list registrations for the “MTV Push Ones to Watch” event to be held on 29 January 2019 (the “Event”) at Tape London, 17 Hanover Square, Mayfair, London W1S 1HU (the “Venue”).

The registration process for a place on the guest list for the Event, and the Event itself, are managed by Viacom International Media Networks UK Limited, a company registered in England and Wales with company number 10344647 located at 17-29 Hawley Crescent, London, United Kingdom, NW1 8TT (“MTV”).

All guest list registrations are subject to the Venue’s terms and conditions as well as MTV’s own terms and conditions of entry to the Event set out below. In the event of any inconsistency, these terms and conditions will prevail.

2. Eligibility and scope

a. You can only register to attend the Event if you are 18 years of age or over and resident in the United Kingdom. You can register once only. Multiple entries will be disqualified. MTV may reject entrants that do not fulfil the conditions herein.

b. MTV reserves the right to suspend, cancel or modify the guest list registration process and/or the Event at any time (and for any reason) without notice.

c. No responsibility is accepted for entries which are lost, corrupted, and incomplete or for any failure to capture entry information.

d. The registration process closes at 12:00 (GMT) on 28 January 2019. Once you have completed the registration process you will receive a confirmation email.

e. Employees and contractors (and their respective families) of MTV or the Venue (including their group companies) are not eligible to apply to be on the guest list.

f. To complete the registration process and get your name on the guest list for the Event you will need to accept these Terms and Conditions and MTV’s Privacy Policy.

g. For the avoidance of doubt, tickets will not be issued for this Event and no tickets will be accepted on the door. Entry is by guest list only (see further section 3 below).

3. Entry to the Event

a. Doors open at 19:00 (GMT) on 29 January 2019. All attendees should arrive at the Venue promptly.

b. ENTRANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT HAVING THEIR NAME ON THE GUEST LIST AND/OR A CONFIRMATION EMAIL FROM MTV DOES NOT GUARANTEE ENTRY TO THE EVENT. ENTRY TO THE EVENT IS STRICTLY ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVED BASIS. IF THE VENUE IS FULL, MTV AND/OR THE VENUE MANAGEMENT RESERVE THE RIGHT TO REFUSE ENTRY EVEN IF YOUR NAME IS ON THE GUEST LIST.

c. You must not bring drink containers, glass of any kind (including perfume bottles), iPads (or similar electronic devices of a similar size and nature), selfie sticks, flags or flag poles, small or large umbrellas, laser pens, alcohol, drugs, weapons or any other dangerous objects, cameras and any audio/video recording equipment, drones or fireworks into the venue. You must not bring food into the venue unless authorised by MTV’s security for personal or medical reasons only.

d. Proof of age may be required: if proof of age ID is requested by MTV or venue management, only currently valid photo ID in the form of a passport or driving licence will be accepted.

e. MTV and Venue management can refuse entry to, or remove any person from, the Venue who is behaving in an inappropriate manner or appears to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. The right of admission is reserved.

f. If your name is not on the guest list and/or you cannot display valid ID if requested, you will not be admitted.

g. Re-admittance will be at the discretion of MTV and/or Venue management.

h. The event will be filmed, photographed or sound-recorded by or on behalf of MTV. You consent to the filming, sound-recording and/or photography of yourself as a member of the audience and the subsequent commercial broadcast, publication or other distribution in all media worldwide forever without payment to you.

i. You agree to cooperate fully with MTV’s representatives and follow all instructions and rules relating to the Event.

j. To ensure safety, MTV and/or the Venue management may conduct security searches both before you enter the Venue and at any time during the Event, which may include screening through metal detector arches and/or searching in your bag and/or outer garments and/or anything else you may be carrying with you. The Venue does not provide a cloakroom facility. Bags larger than A4 size (210 × 297 millimetres), backpacks, suitcases or any other similar large and bulky items are strictly prohibited and anyone carrying such items will be refused admission.

k. Event activities may not be confined to the main stage area and may occur anywhere within the Venue.

l. Some areas of the audience may have a restricted view.

m. The use of cameras, videos or any other sort of audio, visual or audio-visual recording equipment (including the use of smartphones for audio or visual recording) is strictly forbidden during the Event.

n. Neither MTV nor its sponsors or the Venue shall be liable for any property lost, stolen or damaged in or around the Venue.

o. Flags, emblems, clothing or other paraphernalia of a political or racist nature, or anything promoting hate speech of any kind, will not be permitted on site.

p. No sports jerseys, for example rugby or football shirts.

q. To the extent permitted by applicable law, neither MTV nor the Venue accepts any liability for any other loss (whether direct or indirect) incurred by the Event attendee in connection with the Event.

r. Strobe lighting, pyrotechnics, lasers and smoke effects may be used as part of the Event.

s. The law prohibits and punishes the production, distribution and sale of forged tickets and unofficial merchandise.

t. Any change in relation to the Event will be communicated through MTV’s social media channels and to registered guest list attendees’ email addresses as stored by MTV for the purposes of this Event.

4. Personal Data

MTV will process your name, email address and date of birth for the sole purpose of managing the guest list for entry to the Event and in accordance with contractual agreements and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). MTV will store your personal information within a restricted access folder on their secure servers, with access limited to authorised MTV staff. Your personal information will not be passed to any other external body or third party, except where there is a legal requirement to do so or where it is necessary for legitimate interests pursued by us or a third party and your interests and fundamental rights do not override those interests. Your personal information will not be used in any other way, and all personal information will be deleted from MTV’s server thirty (30) days after the Event. For more information on how information you provide will be processed please contact DataPrivacyRights@viacom.com.

5. Customer Assistance

Any queries regarding this Event or the Terms and Conditions can be addressed to the address provided in term 1 or at pushlive@vimn.com.