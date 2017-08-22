MTV Push

Exclusive: Kacy Hill Does Gorgeous Shawn Mendes Cover

The Kanye West protogée shines...

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 12:58

Kacy Hill has been impressing critics ever since she released her first single 'Experience' in 2014 and it's safe to say that she shows no signs of stopping. Her incredible debut album Like a Woman came out this June and now she's MTV's Push artist.

Always giving us something to praise, Kacy has just recorded an amazing cover of 'Mercy' by Shawn Mendes.

YES. KACY HILL JUST COVERED SHAWN MENDES.

The Kanye West protegée and Shawn Mendes may seem like two worlds apart but they couldn't be a more perfect match. 

Kacy trades Shawn's classic production for her own signature electronic beats and the results are sublime.

Kacy Hill

Seriously we need this version of 'Mercy' on iTunes and Spotify ASAP.

The way that Kacy's voice soars in the chorus is glorious.

Kacy also peformed a live rendition of the title track from Like a Woman - reminding us that not only is she an amazing singer but also that her own material is every bit as brilliant and incredible as any of the pop classics that dominate the charts today. 

Fingers crossed that these performances could lead to a Kacy/Shawn collaboration?!

Exclusive: Kacy Hill Does Gorgeous Shawn Mendes Cover

