Get To Know: AJ Mitchell

At only 18 years old, the singer-songwriter straight out of Belleville, Illinois is well on his way to cementing himself as a worldwide star with over 30 million streams of his single ‘Used To Be’ and millions more views on his YouTube videos.

AJ began making music at 13 years old and uploading his songs onto YouTube. He quickly caught the attention of YouTube sensation Jake Paul and became briefly involved with his creative collective ‘Team 10’ before signing an impressive deal with Epic Records.

AJ sings about dating, being the only single friend, heartbreak and more, set against a backdrop of funky beats and we can’t help but relate!

This week we get to know the more about AJ, as we find out more about his musical influences, his writing process and his love of classical music…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from...

I’m a singer-songwriter from Belleville, Illinois, which is a small town outside of St. Louis. I turned 18 this summer and I’ve been living in Los Angeles for a couple of years. My family lives here now, too, which is so nice.

2) Describe your sound in three words...

Supersonic, funky, fresh.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My dad was learning to play piano and songwriting when I was little, so that really got me started, but as far as a career goes I have to thank my friends and first fans online for supporting my music when I first posted covers publicly. It was scary, but it made me think I could turn it into a career.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Growing up, I was super influenced by Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson. I love Ed Sheeran, Drake, and Ariana Grande right now. Also Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved' is such a good song.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album...

My latest release ‘Slow Dance’, I didn’t actually write - but I loved it as soon as my A&R showed me. It just fits with my voice. Recording and producing it was pretty interesting, we tried to strip back all the crazy production tricks and just keep it simple.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

You’ll have to come see to find out!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Performing at the US Open game. It was the biggest crowd I have ever performed in front of - 19,000 people, so the energy was so crazy.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I don’t think I really get starstruck, but I was invited to the finale episode of The Voice a few years ago and was standing right by Stevie Wonder playing piano. That was insane.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I really love classical music.

10) When can we see you live?

I hope soon! My UK fans are seriously some of the best.

AJ’s Slow Dance EP drops Friday 23rd August and we are so ready for it!