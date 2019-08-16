MTV Push

Get To Know: AJ Mitchell

He might be from a small town, but the future is looking BIG for AJ Mitchell…

Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:37

At only 18 years old, the singer-songwriter straight out of Belleville, Illinois is well on his way to cementing himself as a worldwide star with over 30 million streams of his single ‘Used To Be’ and millions more views on his YouTube videos.

AJ began making music at 13 years old and uploading his songs onto YouTube. He quickly caught the attention of YouTube sensation Jake Paul and became briefly involved with his creative collective ‘Team 10’ before signing an impressive deal with Epic Records.

AJ sings about dating, being the only single friend, heartbreak and more, set against a backdrop of funky beats and we can’t help but relate!

This week we get to know the more about AJ, as we find out more about his musical influences, his writing process and his love of classical music…  

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from...

I’m a singer-songwriter from Belleville, Illinois, which is a small town outside of St. Louis. I turned 18 this summer and I’ve been living in Los Angeles for a couple of years. My family lives here now, too, which is so nice.

2) Describe your sound in three words...

Supersonic, funky, fresh.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My dad was learning to play piano and songwriting when I was little, so that really got me started, but as far as a career goes I have to thank my friends and first fans online for supporting my music when I first posted covers publicly. It was scary, but it made me think I could turn it into a career.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Growing up, I was super influenced by Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson. I love Ed Sheeran, Drake, and Ariana Grande right now. Also Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved' is such a good song.

AJ Mitchell - Talk So Much

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album...

My latest release ‘Slow Dance’, I didn’t actually write - but I loved it as soon as my A&R showed me. It just fits with my voice. Recording and producing it was pretty interesting, we tried to strip back all the crazy production tricks and just keep it simple.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

You’ll have to come see to find out!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Performing at the US Open game. It was the biggest crowd I have ever performed in front of - 19,000 people, so the energy was so crazy.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I don’t think I really get starstruck, but I was invited to the finale episode of The Voice a few years ago and was standing right by Stevie Wonder playing piano. That was insane.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I really love classical music.

10) When can we see you live?

I hope soon! My UK fans are seriously some of the best.

AJ’s Slow Dance EP drops Friday 23rd August and we are so ready for it!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Get To Know - AJ Mitchell
Get To Know: AJ Mitchell
Fans Think Certain Pictures Might Prove That Kylie Jenner Stages Her Paparazzi Photos
Miley Cyrus’s Heartbreaking New Song Seemingly Addresses Her Split From Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories
James Charles Accidentally Reveals A Dramatic New Look On Instagram And We're Shook
Why Austin, Texas Should Be Your Next Music Getaway
Gigi Hadid Responds To Backlash After She Posted About Being Robbed In Mykonos
Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
Billie Eilish Cancels Her Anime Merch Collection After Plagiarism Controversy
Taylor Swift Had The Most Iconic Response To Those ‘Drunk Taylor’ Memes
BTS Are Taking An ‘Extended Break’ From Performing To Live More ‘Normal Lives’
YouTuber Tana Mongeau Slams The Teen Choice Awards For Dragging Her 'Fake' Marriage
Why San Francisco Is The Capital Of California Cool
Gaz Beadle And Aaron Chalmers Get Candid About Their Experience Of Online Trolls
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Have Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage
Best Nightclubs & Dayclubs In Las Vegas
How to Travel In Las Vegas Like A Celebrity
Chloe Ferry in August 2019 on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Celebrates Instagram Milestone With Impromptu French Lesson
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”

More From MTV Push

Get To Know - AJ Mitchell
Get To Know: AJ Mitchell
Get To Know Joel Corry
Get To Know: Joel Corry
Get To Know Alice Chater
Get To Know: Alice Chater
Kiana Ledé - MTV PUSH
Kiana Ledé
Kiana Ledé (MTV PUSH)
Get To Know: Maisie Peters
Get To Know Solardo
Get To Know: Solardo
Georgia - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Georgia
Georgia - ‘About Work The Dancefloor’ (MTV PUSH Live At Tape London) | MTV Music
Alexis Ashley
Alexis Ashley - ‘Saint’ (MTV PUSH Live At Tape London) | MTV Music
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Get To Know Netsky
Get To Know: Netsky
Hamzaa - London - MTV PUSH Live At MTV Music Week Plymouth 2019
Hamzaa
Hamzaa – London (MTV PUSH Live at MTV Music Week Plymouth) | MTV Music

Trending Articles

Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
James Charles Accidentally Reveals A Dramatic New Look On Instagram And We're Shook
Gigi Hadid Responds To Backlash After She Posted About Being Robbed In Mykonos
Miley Cyrus’s Heartbreaking New Song Seemingly Addresses Her Split From Liam Hemsworth
Fans Think Certain Pictures Might Prove That Kylie Jenner Stages Her Paparazzi Photos
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Get To Know - AJ Mitchell
Get To Know: AJ Mitchell
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Taylor Swift Had The Most Iconic Response To Those ‘Drunk Taylor’ Memes
Billie Eilish Cancels Her Anime Merch Collection After Plagiarism Controversy