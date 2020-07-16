MTV Push

Get To Know: Alana Maria

Fans of Jhené Aiko, this one’s for you! We’re speaking to up-and-coming R&B star Alana Maria for this week’s GTK….

Thursday, July 16, 2020

West London rising star Alana Maria is making her mark on the UK R&B scene. Inspired by legends including Brandy and Aaliyah, and current R&B superstar Jhené Aiko, Alana has just released her debut track ‘Happier’ showcasing her sweet vocals and beautiful harmonies.

Already having a strong following from posting freestyles and covers on Instagram, she’s earned the support of artists including Pa Salieu and Pink Sweats, and is already on the rise to becoming one of the most exciting new UK artists this year. ‘Happier’ has a nostalgic nod by sampling Omar’s 90s classic, ‘There’s Nothing Like This’.

The 19 year old is bringing the 90s into the 2020s, fusing the classic sound with her modern pop/R&B vocals. Paired with self-assured lyrics, the track is fun, carefree, and a great introduction to the sounds of Alana Maria. We can’t wait to see what more she has to offer!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Alana Maria, I’m a 19 year old singer born and raised in West London.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Euphonic, honey-toned, R&B.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I’ve been singing most of my life, I'm from a musical background so I was born into it. My mum saw my talent in me from a very early age and she pushed me to pursue it. I was listening to R&B from a young age as it was always in my surroundings.  

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Brandy, Aaliyah and Jhené Aiko. I feel like they all play a part in my artistry. I love listening to Old School R&B, Brandy is always one of the artists that I enjoy singing along to, Aaliyah is one of the artists that everyone loved for her just being herself. Jhené is another current R&B singer that I love, she always puts her pain and passion in her music which I feel is very relatable in life. 

Alana Maria - Happier

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

As a young female we go through changes within our lives and I felt like this song was relatable to me and many other females who might not have a voice. Being young and going through some of the experiences, it really allowed to me to connect with the track and I genuinely felt that it was a good introduction for me. 

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Expect some refreshing, uplifting entertainment! I’m full of passion and energy!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

There's been many, but one that stands out for me so far is doing my first ever music video with all my friends. It was an amazing experience that brought us all closer! The video came out just how I wanted it to.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Nope, not yet!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I listen to relaxing water sounds before I sleep 😂 

10) When can we see you live?

I’m guessing I should have some dates as soon as this pandemic is over!

Get To Know: Alana Maria
Get To Know: JONES
Get To Know: Rebecca Garton
Get To Know: Alana Maria
Get To Know: JONES
Tate McRae
Get To Know: Rebecca Garton
BENEE
