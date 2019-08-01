MTV Push

Get To Know: Alice Chater

Where has she been all our lives? Heading up this week’s Get To Know interview is rising pop star Alice Chater…

Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 15:36

It’s safe to say that Alice Chater has the full package to become a pop sensation: killer choreography, the face of an angel, powerful vocals and distinct visuals. 

Her pop princess charms were enough to get her noticed by will.i.am, who told her she was a star before he even heard her sing! Within a week of meeting him, he took on the role of mentor and Alice was being offered record deals left right and centre. Eventually, she signed with Virgin EMI, where she felt more at home. And with that, the rise to pop stardom began. Her songs are upbeat but touch on subjects like heartbreak; something we can all relate to… 

Alice Chater is a woman on a mission to bring theatrics to pop, inspired by the likes of Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, who made her feel empowered growing up. With all her attributes, she is a veritable triple threat.

This week we chat to her about meeting will.i.am, supporting the legendary Celine Dion and what we can expect from her live performances!

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hi! My name is Alice and my life is singing and dancing! I grew up in a small seaside town called Ramsgate and moved to London at 17. I lived on my own in the YMCA to try and chase my dream. I started getting noticed by singing online and on YouTube. Plus I was writing songs for European girlbands. I met will.i.am who was a great mentor and introduced me to lots of people in the industry. Then a song I wrote got sent around and before I knew it I had multiple record labels wanting to sign me! Virgin EMI felt like home immediately to I signed with them.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Vocal driven, energetic, pop.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Definitely the greats, Celine Dion, Whitney and Mariah. I was obsessed with their power ballads and used to try and sing them from a young age! 

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Christina Aguilera.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

The song 'Tonight' was so magical. It started off as a jamming session with me on the mic. Then I had this wonderful guy who I had just met who made his own instrument -  it was a bit like a harp, it took him eight years to make and perfect. He started a riff on his instrument and I started the melody on top of that. It quickly became apparent that it was my favourite song ever and the chorus was just so beautiful and strong.  My album will be so colourful and full of different styles to keep you on your toes. Some songs are so simple but yet so beautiful, and some are vocally challenging and hopefully impressive! 

View the lyrics
(Hourglass, hourglass)
(Hourglass, hourglass)
(Hourglass, hourglass)

There's a shadow lying down where you used to be
And the windowpane's crying like a storm in the street

Don't make it so hard
Make it easy not to behave, you know I don't wanna behave
Don't make it so hard
Make it easy not to behave, you know I don't wanna behave

There's an hourglass standing on the edge of the night
When you're long gone, baby, maybe I'll say goodbye
Every moonshine, hold myself imagining too
Let the time pass, hourglass
(Hourglass, hourglass)
(Hourglass, hourglass)

All the photographs staring back are haunting my dreams (mmm)
And the lavender's leading my love deep into sleep (eh)

Don't make it so hard
Make it easy not to behave, you know I don't wanna behave
Don't make it so hard
Make it easy not to behave, you know I don't wanna behave

There's an hourglass standing on the edge of the night
When you're long gone, baby, maybe I'll say goodbye
Every moonshine, hold myself imagining too
Let the time pass, hourglass (Woo!)
There's an hourglass standing on the edge of the night
When you're long gone, baby, maybe I'll say goodbye
Every moonshine, hold myself imagining too
Let the time pass, hourglass

Shadows in the mirror, two ships in the night
Stuck in the middle
You're moving on, you're moving on
Shadows in the mirror, two ships in the night
Stuck in the middle
You're moving on, you're moving on
(Woo, ah)

There's an hourglass standing on the edge of the night
When you're long gone, baby, maybe I'll say goodbye
Every moonshine, hold myself imagining too
Let the time pass, hourglass (Ah, yeah)
There's an hourglass standing on the edge of the night
When you're long gone, baby, maybe I'll say goodbye
Every moonshine, hold myself imagining too
Let the time pass, hourglass

(Hourglass, hourglass)
Shadows in the mirror
Two ships in the night
(Hourglass, hourglass)
Stuck in the middle
You're moving on, you're moving on
(Hourglass, hourglass)
Shadows in the mirror
Two ships in the night
(Hourglass, hourglass)
Writer(s): Phil Oakey, Mark Stuart Ralph, Jo Callis, Philip Adrian Wright, Clarence Bernard Coffee, Alice Chater, Phil Oakey, Philip Adrian Wright Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Arena mentality! Haha, I always put 100% into every show. Performing is my favourite thing to do. I adore dancing and I adore playing with vocals in a live capacity - be it audience participation or simply crazy ad libs!  I try to present my songs in a more dramatic way to leave a lasting impression and hopefully make people remember the show.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Probably supporting Celine Dion. She’s been a massive inspiration to my singing and for me to sing before her, and then meet her, was just so unbelievable to me.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Yes, Celine Dion. I was a mess and couldn’t stop crying it was so embarrassing. Haha!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Enya? She calms me and it’s the music my parents used to play all the time. So when I’m homesick I often put on Enya and it makes my heart warm. 

10) When can we see you live?

I’m performing next on the main stage at Brighton Pride which I’m so excited about! Then Sundown Festival, which will be so much fun. I then have my first headline tour in September so I’m beyond excited and thankful I’m able to do my own first tour.

