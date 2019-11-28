MTV Push

Get To Know: Ama Lou

At only 21 years old, Ama Lou has already been making music for a decade…

Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 10:00

Ama Lou’s latest EP, titled Ama, who? serves as a perfect introduction to new listeners, and as a lovely refreshment to longtime listeners. The EP features her recent single ‘Northside’, which is an anthem and a love letter to North London. She wrote the song after living a bicoastal life between LA and London, but always feeling a deep sense of satisfaction and pride about being from Stoke Newington. 

Aside from making eclectic, expressive R&B music, she’s also gained the attention of a number fashion publications, and even a shout-out from Drake. No big deal… 

This week, we find out about what inspires the singer, her music-making process and her live shows.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m from North London, born and raised. I’m a writer, and I am serious about my sh*t (Eyrkah Badu voice…haha).

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Soulful. Exact. And rich.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Films, so many... all my years watching films. And then my sister. She works so hard and made me feel like I can do anything by not giving me the option not to. 

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I don’t know about influences but I am inspired by very specific and non conjuctive feels. E.g I love Nirvana, and I love Mase. But I don’t sound like either.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I have always been a songwriter first. So I just write by myself. Then jump into the studio when it's done. I like a calm space so it's usually just me and my engineer in there recording haha.

View the lyrics
Yeah
(What you f*cking talking 'bout Willis)

'Cause I know the Northside is looking out for me
I wanted to cry but there's nothing that made me
Going in circles, I thought that I was really finished
Guess so how will I stop fucking with it

Peace, earth, you don't say
Can you tell from out of there
Used to explain this soil change
Dont preset the harp you made
You find a hole with your name in the same city
Hard to remember when you packed bags in Sainsbury's

But you'll never know me cause I caused you guess
Find me to your homies cause I caused you stress
Wouldn't say no babe, I caused your
Push it down 'round me
Settle for more, yeah

Either way you complain, I said i work nine a day
understand your awfulshame
I was once the same damn way
But your faith damn deniedly
I've been missin' my taking all your safety

But you'll never know me cause I caused you guess
Find me to your homies cause I caused you stress
Wouldn't say no babe, I caused your
Push it down 'round me
Settle for more, yeah

Oh no no no
Oh no no no

The Northside is looking out for me
I wanted to cry but there's nothing that made me
Going in circles, thought that I was really finished
Guess so how will I stop fucking with it

Cause you know the nineth day becomes a quiet place
Unless the night remember there's a night or day
The Northside is with me even in LA
Which one do you prefer while I can choose another say

You're right, Am I, how patrinised this time
You know that I don't listen the day worth another fight
And cut me off i wanna be
I can lie I wanna stay

But you'll never know me cause I caused you guess
Find me to your homies cause I caused you stress
Wouldn't say no babe, I caused your
Push it down 'round me
Settle for more, yeah

Oooh yeah
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh yeah
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh

The Northside is looking out for me
Wanted to cry but there's nothing that made me
Going in circles, thought that I was fucking finished
Just how will I stop fucking with it

The Northside is looking out for me
Wanted to cry but there's nothing that made me
Going in circles, but that won't be my spirit
Guess so how will I stop fucking with it

(Yeah man, I'm ready to hear the whole album, honestly, you're going in)
6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Big energy, 100%, and a lot of laughing!!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Having a studio or even just a specific place in my house to write and record. It streamlines everything - efficiency is big for me.

8) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Probably thats it's empty, haha. I don’t have any playlists. I tend to just listen to music/artists I’m in the mood for that day and that's rarely. 

9) When can we see you live?

I’ll be announcing shows very soon.

