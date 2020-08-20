Get To Know: Babeheaven

West London five piece Babeheaven are making chilled, and effortlessly cool music. After working day jobs in an antique and fruit-and-veg shop on the same street, long-term friends, vocalist Nancy Anderson and guitarist Jamie Travis would head back to Jamie’s house to mess around and record music. This is where Babeheaven was developed.

‘Post rave bliss’ as described by guitarist Jamie, is most definitely the perfect way to describe their sound. Frontwoman, Nancy’s, wistful and luxuriously hazy vocals draw you in from the first note. This, paired with their dreamy, laidback production is just a match made in heaven – or should we say, ‘Babe-heaven.’ OK, we’ll stop with the (terrible) puns now, and let Nancy and Jamie introduce you to the group!

Credit: Joyce NG

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Jamie: We’re Nancy and Jamie, two old friends from west London, who've been writing and performing together under the name Babeheaven for about five years now. We used to work on the same street as each other, and after work we'd go back to my house and mess about recording songs.

2) Describe your sound in three words...

Jamie: Post rave bliss.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Jamie: Originally I think maybe Jimi Hendrix as I wanted to be a rock star just like him, and he was definitely the reason I started playing guitar. I used to watch a lot of his live performances and listen to his records and want to be just like him.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Jamie: There are a lot of big ones, I’d say probably Portishead, John Frusciante and the Beach Boys have all had a big effect on our music in varying ways. Also bands like Röyskopp and Air as well, the more dreamy side. Sade also.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Jamie: We normally like to start with the rhythm track, and build from there, we'll either sample or programme a beat and then work on some chords over that. Nancy will say when she hears something she likes, and then will start to try out different melodies and see what sticks. We'll loop a certain part for a long time, and try and build on it with different instruments while Nancy either works on lyrics or more melodies. We just keep building and moving from there 'til we have a track. It also happens in different ways, starting with just some guitar or keyboard, but usually the way I mentioned before.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Nancy: You can expect to be blown away by how great they are, don’t expect to hear all the songs as they were recorded. We like to change things up a bit and play around with the songs.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Nancy: Every big step and every sold-out show feels like a highlight - it’s hard to pinpoint one thing. Just knowing we have fans who want to listen to our music always feels amazing.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Nancy: I met Paul McCartney when I was really young - I could tell he was famous because I recognised him - it was very exciting. If I met him now, I would probably be super starstruck.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Nancy: Mmm tough question - I would love to say I listen to loads of heavy metal or something crazy like that but I’m pretty timed. Maybe someone like Casey Musgraves, I didn’t think I was going to love her music as much as I do!

10) When can we see you live?

Nancy: ASAP once coronavirus lets us play live shows we will be back on the road!