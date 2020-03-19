MTV Push

Get To Know: Baby Rose

This week, we step into the beautiful, soulful world of Baby Rose and we never want to leave…

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 10:00

Washington DC native Baby Rose is a new artist with a beautifully old school soulful voice. She describes her sound as ‘raw, unfiltered, emotions’ and she pairs this with brutally honest and sentimental lyrics. Her smoky voice is enchanting, and has R&B stars such as Kehlani, J. Cole and SZA among her fans.

After just finishing her headline US and European tour, we spoke to the new R&B rising star about her influences and what’s to come…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I am a singer-songwriter and producer born in Washington, DC.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Raw, unfiltered emotions.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My immediate family; my mother, great aunt and brother.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I have an array of folks I admire. Janis Joplin and Nina Simone come to mind first.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Well rn I’m currently at the crib creating. It varies with every idea, how I approach it.

Baby Rose - All To Myself

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Songs that are out now that are being performed live. For me it’s healing, for the audience I hope it’s everything and more.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Performing at Tiny Desk and my first tour headlining tour I just wrapped in the US and Europe.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

No.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I’m not sure what people expect but I like to listen to Khruangbin and Sault these days.

10) when can we expect to see you live? 

I’ve just came back home from being in Europe on tour, it was incredible. There’s a lot going on in the world now with the pandemic. I hope to come back to perform at festivals in the summer, but time will tell...

Latest News

KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
James Charles Thinks He May Have Beat Coronavirus Earlier This Year
Here’s How To Sync Your Netflix Account With Friends While Self-Isolating
TV Habits: How Do You Compare?
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Important Reality Con Update
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was

More From MTV Push

Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
MTV PUSH Live - YUNGBLUD
MTV Push
MTV PUSH Live At Village Underground | Performance Highlights
Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
Get To Know Josie Man
Get To Know: Josie Man
MTV PUSH - Lil Tecca
Lil Tecca
Lil Tecca (MTV PUSH)
Get To Know iyla
Get To Know: iyla
Get To Know YellowStraps
Get To Know: YellowStraps
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Get To Know girl in red
Get To Know: girl in red
Get To Know Hybrid Minds
Get To Know: Hybrid Minds
MTV PUSH - Conan Gray
Conan Gray
Conan Gray (MTV PUSH)
YUNGBLUD Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020!

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine