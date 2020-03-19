Get To Know: Baby Rose

Washington DC native Baby Rose is a new artist with a beautifully old school soulful voice. She describes her sound as ‘raw, unfiltered, emotions’ and she pairs this with brutally honest and sentimental lyrics. Her smoky voice is enchanting, and has R&B stars such as Kehlani, J. Cole and SZA among her fans.

After just finishing her headline US and European tour, we spoke to the new R&B rising star about her influences and what’s to come…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I am a singer-songwriter and producer born in Washington, DC.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Raw, unfiltered emotions.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My immediate family; my mother, great aunt and brother.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I have an array of folks I admire. Janis Joplin and Nina Simone come to mind first.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Well rn I’m currently at the crib creating. It varies with every idea, how I approach it.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Songs that are out now that are being performed live. For me it’s healing, for the audience I hope it’s everything and more.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Performing at Tiny Desk and my first tour headlining tour I just wrapped in the US and Europe.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

No.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I’m not sure what people expect but I like to listen to Khruangbin and Sault these days.

10) when can we expect to see you live?

I’ve just came back home from being in Europe on tour, it was incredible. There’s a lot going on in the world now with the pandemic. I hope to come back to perform at festivals in the summer, but time will tell...