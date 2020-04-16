Get To Know: Balcony

Living in south London but with members hailing from Perth Australia, The Bahamas, and London, Jamie, Jack, Johno and Dave are four-piece ‘Balcony’ creating synth-fused alternative pop-music.

Self-proclaimed as being genre-less in their music and their influences, Balcony’s sound is clearly influenced by their open fluidity in musical tastes and it’s really refreshing. From The Rolling Stones to Troye Sivan, The 1975 to Flume, Balcony’s varied musical influences have led them to create music that effortlessly switches from danceable tracks, with super catchy hooks like ‘Girls’, to sonically euphoric, piano-based tracks like ‘Hope’.

The band have a natural versatility, lyrically as well as musically, and frontman Jamie provides wistfully captivating vocals. With colourful and creative visuals to match their sound, we can’t wait to catch these guys live when shows are back up and running.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

HEYYY, we’re BALCONY, a four piece from south London who flick between boiler suits and hoodies! Two of us are from London, one from the most isolated city in the world, Perth Australia, and another from the Bahamas. We're stubborn, sometimes over dramatic, with a little bit of wild. We write about what’s happened to us, what we’re going through right now, and for people who sometimes just want to dance and cry.

2) Describe your sound in three words...

Colourful, emotional, genre-less.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

We all came to music in different ways. Jamie was obsessed with Coldplay, Jack’s first words were ‘The Rolling Stones’, Johno’s first gig was a Gloria Estefan show, and Dave was inspired by…. us ;). But to be honest, and this might be a cliché, but we kind of inspired each other to have an actual career in music. When you’re hanging out with three others music lovers every day, after finishing that 9-5 job you hate, you start dreaming big, and pushing all your influences into one big ambitious melting pot.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

We really admire people like Imagine Dragons, Troye Sivan, Halsey, Flume, Coldplay, The 1975, Charli XCX, Benee, Clairo, Caroline Polachek, Kenny Beats... the list goes on! We're not too picky with genre as you can see.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Our next single ‘He Don’t Trust Me’ was born out of a haze of smoke in a small studio in the LA Valley. It’s a homage to that gut wrenching feeling when you love someone in an unhappy relationship who loves you back! Once we had that main lyrical hook in our heads, the rest of the song was finished in an hour. We then stayed up till 3am recording vocals and vibing with our pal Neil Ormandy and producer wiz John Nathaniel, who has just produced the latest OneRepublic track. Two of the best guys, who introduced us to the Californian lifestyle haha. We finished the track by sending parts back and forth between LA and London.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

We strive to make super catchy, danceable sing along tracks that everyone can sing and dance to at our shows. Dave has designed it so that we've draped wild flowers over all of our equipment! We're also super partial to a banging cover during our set which we like to switch up at each show! So if you're up for a laugh, sing and a dance then have we got a live show for yoooou!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Touring with Lewis Capaldi was beyond incredible, what a man!! Getting to play such legendary venues as Brixton Academy and tour the country treading the boards, learning our craft and having a blast with one another along the way. What can possibly be better? Also (double name drop haha) our recent tour with Tones & I. We shameless and we own it.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

We were fortunate enough to be invited to the one and only Elton John's house. Jack ran of the to the bathroom (at precisely the wrong time) and he was kind enough to come over and introduce himself, full pink velvet one piece and sunglasses, very surreal. Very supportive of the music. Jack still cries about it.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Jamie - George Gerswhin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ - imo, one of the greatest compositions ever. So god damn colourful and dramatic!

Johno - A lot of metal music including Emmure! But also we're huge suckers for podcasts especially on tour! They're a great way to pass the time on long drives and it's gotta be said, we can't recommend "We'll See You In Hell" or "The Ron Burgandy Podcast" enough!

Jack - Tay Tay everyday.

10) When can we see you live?

When Covid-19 eventually leaves us all in god damn peace, we shall be playing Omeara in London on 14th October. Let’s all have a huge celebration of our freedom, and maybe even a Halloween dress up? Drinks are on you, the fun's on us. In the meantime we are putting out live shows from our living rooms which you can catch on our Instagram!