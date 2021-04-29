Get To Know: BERWYN

Moving to East London from Trinidad and Tobago when he was nine years old, and with his dad being a DJ, rapper and singer, BERWYN, says on his Spotify bio that he is “made of 50% water and 50% music”. His debut mixtape DEMOTAPE/VEGA released late last year gained him a longlist of fans, including Drake who even sent him a voicenote after seeing videos of his shared by 1Xtra DJ Tiffany Calver on Instagram.

Sincere, honest, dark, poignant, and hopeful, the lyrics on his mixtape combined with the minimalist production beautifully introduce you to BERWYN, and everything he has been through to get to this moment. We also strongly advise that you watch his performance of ‘Glory’ from Later... With Jools Holland for a breath-taking moment of poetic brilliance.

Following on from his third place position on the BBC Sound Of 2021 list this year, BERWYN has recently released his latest single ‘100,000,000’ which also features backing vocals from his sister, Chrissy. This is just another incredible demonstration of his unique and distinct artistry and we can’t wait to see what the rest of 2021 has in store for him.

Credit: Frank Fieber

1. For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name's BERWYN and I make beats and write songs for a living, it's my day job now even. Not too bad.

2. Who/what inspired you to start a career in music?

Can't remember tbh but I'm sure it was hella inspirational.

3. Who are your biggest musical influences?

All the greats biggest probably Donny Hathaway, Amy Winehouse and Drake and maybe Ed Sheeran - can't leave Ed out.

4. Tell us about the writing and recording process of your new release…

Me by myself for the most part. All the bits that that entails.

5. What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Talking to my biggest musical inspiration on the phone.

6. Who would you be your dream collaboration and why?

Amy Winehouse because she's royalty and it would be a privilege but one that will never happen.

7. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Nah not really. I was really nervous meeting Jorja Smith but in the end they're just normal people really it's easy to suss once you're there.

8. If you could only listen to one song on repeat for the rest of time what would it be and why?

'Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye' by Bettey Swann.

9. What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

'The Boxer' - Simon & Garfunkel.

10. What can we expect from your live shows?

The best to ever do it, just not quite yet. Something like that.

11. Have you got any fun livestreams/online events planned for this year? / When can we see you live?

Got some shows planned for the end of the year toward November times. By God's grace.