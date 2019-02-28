MTV Push

Get To Know: Big Tobz

This rapper knows exactly how to use his music to make a change.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 13:14

The hip-hop/rap artist from East London, Big Tobz, is changing the game with his fresh and personal sound.

Not afraid to experiment with his music, Big Tobz ranges from channeling deep subjects such as the issue of cultural appropriation in his song ‘Black Girls’ and the uplifting of black women, to freestyles that show his ability to jump from beat to beat with no indication of difficulty. He’s a natural, and he’s got the views and followers to prove it.

Also using his platform to speak out on knife crime amongst young teens in his song 'W.O.K.E', Big Tobz is a vessel that addresses issues other rappers just don’t. He’s bringing a new wave to music, and it’s full of purpose and a need to make a difference.

We sat down to get to know all about him and now you can too...

Big Tobz

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I am an east London rapper/singer born in south London with African/Caribbean background & influence.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Versatile, Uplifting & Tropical.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I would say my friends who were rapping around me and also growing up forever glued to music channels such as MTV, Channel U etc. I looked up to rappers styles and their lifestyle.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

My biggest influences are 50 Cent - his album is the first I ever got - and Ludacris who was my favourite rapper at some point. There are quite a few more but I’d defo credit those two!

Big Tobz

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Funnily enough, with my new single ‘Baby Girl’ I just randomly came up with the chorus idea acapella in my head before I even heard the beat.  I then went to a session where the producer was making this dope beat so I laid the chorus and it worked so well. I caught a vibe and then wrote the verses - I just had fun with it.

Big Tobz - Baby Girl (Official Video)

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A lot of crowd engagement and a lot of energy. I love to be spontaneous at my shows and do things out of the blue that nobody is expecting.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

My biggest career highlight was 2017 festival season when I killed Wireless, Glastonbury, Reading, and Leeds. Also, opening up for 50 Cent in Portsmouth. That was a crazzyyyy year.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really yet but Keri Hilson is pretty easy on the eyes I must say! I performed with her in Kenya.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Haha, probably a lot of slow jam classical songs from RnB artists such as Tank and more but that one’s a secret for the bedroom.

10) When can we see you live?

Keep your eyes peeled...

