MTV Push

Get To Know: Blanco Brown

This week, we caught up with the Atlanta native for our Get To Know interview…

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 08:18

We’ll go ahead and say it - it’s impossible not to crack a smile when listening to Blanco Brown.

His single ‘The Git Up’  is set to become the next ‘Old Town Road’, having already amassed just under 100 million Spotify streams in just three months! The cheery track has even started a viral dance craze following the release of its music video. 

Blanco is no stranger to the fusion of country music and trap - the artist has been making this kind of music for a while and impressing industry insiders with his genre-defying tracks. Although he is fresh on the scene as a newcomer, Blanco has previously worked as a producer, with the likes of Fergie, Chris Brown and Pitbull. 

This week, Blanco Brown sits down with us and chats positive energy, having random taste in music and ‘The Git Up’. 

Credit: J Kaviar

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m a down to earth human. I enjoy working on classic cars and painting when I’m not creating music. I grew up in Atlanta, GA, from one project to the next — I picked up street behavior but I always knew I wanted more for myself. Just a few years back I decided to try this positive road and change my surrounding, it eventually changed my life! 

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Unity, country, trap.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My family inspired me to start a career in music more than anyone or anything else in this world. They inspired me to create early on and I’ve never let up since!

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I’ve got a lot of influences, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke and Three 6 Mafia to name a few, but especially Johnny Cash and Outkast. They all have impacted my drive for sure but musically, I can’t put my finger on how they’ve impacted my artistry. I think because I listen to so much different music, I absorb different elements from each and they get expressed in different ways throughout the creation of my music.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

There is no one process to how I create! I go by feeling and that’s the most important thing. Sometimes it’s a melody and other times I’m inspired by random noise and then I create accordingly! I’ve worked on Honeysuckle & Lighting Bugs for roughly eight years now. Each song has a message and a purpose. This album bridges my world and the reality of this world together while staying true to country feels and 808’s.

Blanco Brown - The Git Up (Official Music Video)

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

My live show is full of energy and can be random at times! I’m always going by crowd energy, that’s the most important. What they give to me, I try and multiply it back.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

My biggest highlight thus far, I would have to say is seeing my music make people smile. I created 'The Git Up' with so much joy and it has been a blessing to see it spread so far and wide. Also, this is the first time I’ve ever personally put out my own music so that’s a highlight all in itself for me!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Naw, I’ve never been starstruck, I just appreciate great energy and artistry! I remember one time, when I was younger, I saw a celebrity that shaped my childhood and was so disappointed. Someone approached him very nicely and his energy was horrible — I couldn’t believe someone could make music so good but energy be so bad and rude!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

My phone is full of random songs (haha) spend a day with me you’ll hear opera, classical, trap, country, jazz, r&b and the list goes on... I’m so random. I’ve been on a little bit of a Mumford & Sons kick lately—I just saw them in concert and they way they blend sounds is just incredible.

10) When can we see you live?

Hopefully soon! I just left visiting the UK, but hope to be back very soon—I love it over there!
 

Get To Know Blanco Brown
