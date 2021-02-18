Get To Know: boy pablo

22-year-old Nicolas Pablo Rivera Muñoz, aka boy pablo, released his debut album Wachito Rico at the back end of 2020, and we haven’t stopped listening to it since. After going viral with his track ‘Everytime’ that he made with his friends in high school back in 2017, boy pablo has gone on to tour around the world, including Coachella, release two EPs and now a debut record!

Inspired by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala and The Beatles, boy pablo is making guitar-led, indie bedroom-made pop that you can’t help but bop along to. The easy, laid-back sounds on his debut album would go perfectly on a summer's day, with Nicolas himself describing his sound “burger, sauce, nice”. We can’t wish away winter soon enough…

Credit: @blackksocks

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hey I’m Nicolas Pablo Rivera Muñoz, aka boy pablo, nico, roy, wachito rico. I’m a 22-year-old dude who loves to make and record music. My parents are from Chile but they moved to Norway in the 80s, so I was born in Bergen, Norway, where I still live.

I went viral with a weird music video I made with my friends (who play in my band) in high school. The song is called 'Everytime'. After that I got a lot of opportunites to tour around the world and I’ve kept making music 'cause I love it. I’ve released 2 EP’s, Roy Pablo and Soy Pablo, and one album, Wachito Rico. :).

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Burger, sauce, nice.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I’ve always looked up to The Beatles since I was a little boy, but who hasn’t? To give you a more specific answer, I guess I just really wanted to release the music I had been making in my bedroom. My family and friends encouraged me to do so, and I’m happy I did. At the time I was listening a lot to bands like Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys and Tame Impala. I looked up to them (and I still do) and really didn’t want to go to university, so I gave it a shot and I got really really lucky.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I guess The Beatles are one of the biggest. But I also like blink-182 and Vampire Weekend. Those three are the bands I’ve listened to the most growing up. Later I found out about Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, Mac DeMarco and similar stuff. But I listen to a lot of different music I’d say.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

My debut album Wachito Rico was a hell of a ride. I was lucky enough to have my brother and my brother-in-law, Esteban and Erik, to produce that album. We’re basically best friends, so we’re very honest with each other. Both writing and producing this album was intense, 'cause I wanted to get to a place I hadn’t been to before. With that I mean, I wanted the album to be different from what I had released before, so we had talk a lot to be clear about where this was heading. The most intense part of the process were to mix and master the whole album. We all got preferences about everything when it comes to sound, so the mixing-engineers, Matias Tellez and Erik (brother-in-law) had to work a lot to get to hit right spot. All in all a beautiful, exhausting and good experience.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Laughter, crying, six weird dudes dancing on a stage together, some screaming and hopefully just a really good time.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

It’s hard to pick a highlight, 'cause I feel that being able to do all this is a highlight in my life. But to pick one specific moment, I’d have to say playing Coachella, 'cause that was something I was joking about doing but lowkey had as a goal when I was 17. Thankful for that.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Hahaha, yes. Me and the guys in the band were at this Converse event in LA, specifically at the GOLF store, Tyler, The Creator's clothing store. We were walking out the back of the store and suddenly someone hits me with a gun (?) that shoots air??? I didn’t see who it was at first but then I realized it was Tyler himself. I was so starstruck but I kept my cool though (I think. (pun intended)). He even recognized me and said I "had some really cool s**t". He had a policy that he didn’t take pics with people who asked him anymore. But I got one.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I guess it has to be blink-182. People react with either "wow that’s so cool!" or "lmao blink is old and lame". I also love J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s collab album Oasis, and I think people don’t expect me to like it 'cause I make a whole other type of music than that.

10) When can we see you live?

Now! I have a digital live concert out at vier.live (yes, that’s the website). It costs $10 to watch it. I think it’s really cosy and nice, and it lasts 1h and 20 mins or so. Go watch it if you want to get cosy! I’ve also plans to go on tour in Europe in September, but only God knows if I’m actually going to. I’ll keep my fingers crossed.