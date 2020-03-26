Get To Know: Bree Runway

With inspirations such as Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury and Lil Kim, Bree Runway is bending the rules of pop. A genre fluid artist who is pushing boundaries - fusing styles such as pop, rap and hip-hop all together to make her own defining sound.

She is determined not to be boxed in by any musical genre, with the sky as her limit in terms of the music she is making. Calling herself a ‘MTV head’ her latest video 'APESH*T' is inspired by those classic 90s MTV artists and gives us all the Missy Elliott and Gwen Stefani vibes!

With celeb fans including Rihanna, Kehlani, Stormzy, Diplo, and none other than Michelle Obama calling her a star, Bree Runway is someone you definitely want to be keeping an eye on to say ‘I was there!’ at the start of what is sure to be a huge career for the no-boundaries artist.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

British girl with a global ambition, started from my bedroom in east London with a 200 quid recording kit to it manifesting into this crazy ride. Have to thank my mirror singing covers for creating a strong platform for me, and bringing a dedicated fanbase to me, one in particular really kicked things off for me, it was a Bryson Tiller/Fetty Wap/Drake mashup that accumulated 50 million views and over 30,000 retweets! Changed the game for me.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Glittery, hot and gangsta.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Definitely my mum, she always used to ask me growing up, “are you going to stare at these people on TV forever or grow some balls and be one of them?” Typical African mum type of motivation. I was very shy growing up when it came to showing off my talent, but she definitely has stood behind me and always raised me up, she’s definitely the reason I’m so brave and determined.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Grace Jones, Lil Kim, Freddy Mercury, Lady Gaga! I feel like if they all somehow all magically linked up and had a kid it would be me.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

For my new single 'APESH*T' the process was the best kind, super organic, it was birthed in-between the recording for another track, my friend Moon Willis played the chords and I just started spitting my randomness on it and the repetition of 'APESH*T' stuff and we developed it from there, it’s always best when there’s a free, structureless good vibe in the room, the best music is made this way.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Madness, utter madness! Not even I know what to expect yet, nobody knows what to expect from Bree, it’s just always madness.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I’m very thrilled with where I’m at and grateful for things that have happened to me but I think a major career highlight and my biggest flex has to be the type of fanbase I’ve accumulated, they want to see me win so bad, they push my music so hard for me and seeing them interact with each other online over the music makes me so happy, you can’t pay for that kind of love, dedication and passion, I’m really thankful.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Funny one actually, I didn’t actually meet her but I went to Paris to watch my sister strut her stuff down the Victoria Secret runway, and guess who was ushering the girls down the runway? My ultimate queen Lady Gaga. As soon she appeared through the smoke my jaw literally dropped and tears started flooding out of my eyes as soon as she sang the line “you’re giving me a million reasons...” Surreal experience.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

A lot of country music, I love me some Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline are my girls.

10) When can we see you live?

At this point I’m unsure, Miss Corona don’t want us to have fun right now, so let’s wait and see...