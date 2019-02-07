Get To Know: Call Me Loop

Call Me Loop is here to show you a whole new side to pop music.

The Surrey-born, now South London living chick knows exactly how to pen her own pop perfection, and its style is infectious. With her first ever release ‘Looking At You’ garnering over 100,000 streams within its first 24 hours on Spotify, it’s always been clear that this singer/songwriter has something special about her.

Channeling her inspirations throughout her music, you can hear echoes of Rihanna and Amy Winehouse in her tracks. Add to that her own electric sound along with her raw and confrontational lyrics, and you’ve got the new artist the pop world has been looking for.

With her tracks such as ‘Give ‘n’ Take’ and ‘Cry Like Kim K’ accumulating millions of streams alone, Call Me Loop proves shes onto a fresh new sound that no one else can touch. It’s sassy, it’s emotive, and it’s going to have you bopping.

Get to know all about her in our exclusive interview with her below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

"My real name's Georgia (nicknamed Georgie-Lou then Loopy-Lou then Loop by my mum... hence the alias) and I'm a pop singer-songwriter. I'm from Surrey originally but now live in South London. I love pizza, I'm a football (specifically Chelsea) fan, I'm hypermobile so my weird elbows are my party trick, I'm great at remembering wifi passwords, and I love performing."

2) Describe your sound in three words…

"Sassy, emotive pop."

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

"Christina Aguilera...! Her, Britney, Destiny's Child, N*Sync, Michael Jackson, The Spice Girls... everyone I was obsessed with when I was little. My family aren't particularly musical, so it literally came from the moment I realised I could actually sing when I was singing along to all my cassette tapes and CDs."

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

"Well it started with all of the above... then Amy Winehouse, Rihanna, Beyoncé... Nowadays it's a much more eclectic mix I guess - I'm still a pop girl through and through, but 'cause there's so many artists at our disposal now from streaming sites etc, I'm kind of just always cherry picking songs from here and songs from there, all of which are simultaneously influencing me and the music I write.

"I'm just looking through my recently saved songs and there's a lot of Nina Nesbitt, old Lily Allen, Tove Styrke, Rosalía, Ariana Grande, Col3trane, LANY, The Internet, King Princess, Kids See Ghosts, Dua Lipa, Dan D'Lion, White Lies (this one's a bit of an anomaly though - they're not my kind of thing usually but I'm going to their show in Islington next week 'cause my boyfriend's a big fan so I'm swatting up - who knows, maybe they'll influence the next few songs I write!)"

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

"So I wrote every song on the EP with someone different. They're a collection of songs taken from sessions over the last... 18 months probably. They weren't written with a body of work in mind, but I really wanted to release an EP at the start of this year and these were the songs that I felt sat well together whilst still showing off a few different sides to me and my music.

"'Business' I wrote around this time last year, and was my first release to show off a more vulnerable side - funnily enough I actually really wasn't feeling it during the session but then when we got the first bounce of the demo I fell in love - maybe because I was just feeling too exposed in the studio to enjoy the writing process, I dunno; 'Silly Boy' is obviously a bit more playful and was very easy to write - I think I was so frustrated with the scenario and the boy in question that it was just like ranting to a friend, so it all came rolling off the tongue! And I love the sparse production on 'Silly Boy' so much (definitely Teo and Frans' Swedish influence!).

"'Body Like Yours' is more of a 'Give 'n' Take' vibe production-wise, which makes sense as I wrote it with Hight who wrote GnT with me; 'Drama' is a bit more of a mellow/acoustic kinda vibe, which then slightly contradicts with the lyrics, which is cool, 'cause you're kind of expecting some sort of sad love concept but it's actually just about wanting to self-sabotage to get some fucking dramaaaa in your life; and finally 'Association' is actually the oldest song on the EP, written maybe 18 months ago, about putting someone back in their place.

"I actually wrote this about someone in my professional life, but I know a lot of people who hear it link it immediately to personal relationships they've been through! I've been playing this one live for like a year almost and it always goes down amazingly so i'm super excited for people to hear it in record format."

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

"Fun! Big emphatic empowering songs to sing and dance along to. I mean I'll be dancing either way, so it'd be lovely if everyone else could join me ha. When I'm playing bigger shows I have my full band which makes for a great show, but I also love the more stripped sets. It makes the performance that much more intimate you know, and even more special then when people start singing along with me."

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

"Uh there's been loads that mark different high points at different stages throughout my career so far. My headline show in November was one of the most amazing nights ever. The crowd was phenomenal and I just had the most fun I've ever had on stage.

Playing Belfast Vital last summer alongside Zara Larsson and Martin Garrix was also pretty damn great 'cause that was my biggest audience so far with nearly 20,000 people in the crowd. But then like thinking back to when my first release 'Looking At You' got 100,000 streams in its first 24 hours on Spotify... that was a pretty amazing moment for me 'cause it was when I felt like 'ok this could actually be the start of something'. You've got to acknowledge and appreciated every small personal milestone in this crazy industry I think!"

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

"I may or may not have met McFly at a book signing when I was about 15 and cried... I don't think I've been starstruck at any points since then, that I can think of. If I met Rihanna though I think I would physically stop living. I actually also met Madison Beer last year at some party and she was lovely."

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

"Well if this is going on the assumption that I only listen to music like the stuff I put out then I think there'd be quite a few unexpected artists. I probably touched on a couple earlier, but... The Internet, Eminem, 6LACK, Kids See Ghosts, Vince Staples, Tyler The Creator, Anderson .Paak, Rex Orange County..."

10) When can we see you live?

"Look out for news on an MTV event coming soon (can't wait!). And then I'm supporting Lauren Aquilina at the Garage on 26th Feb which'll be a lot of fun. I also may be lining up a little UK tour soon... so watch this space!"