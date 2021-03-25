Get To Know: Cody Frost

21-year-old Burnley native Cody Frost is making rebellious electro-pop full of attitude. Inspired by My Chemical Romance and Enter Shikari (she even has their lyrics tattooed across her palms!), Cody has gone from busking on the streets of Manchester to posting covers of Nirvana and Frank Ocean online, to now releasing her debut single ‘verbal warnings’, and it did not disappoint!

Full of passion, the track starts off showcasing her captivating vocals and then bursts into a punk electro-pop sound with a hook that you can’t stop singing after you’ve heard it. With the lyrics about her terrible old boss, we’re sure so many people are going to be able to relate to her! For fans of Ashnikko, Bring Me The Horizon and MCR, this one is definitely for you!

Credit: Donna Craddock

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Cody and I’m from a little town in north west UK called Burnley! I’m basically floating about in space, making art, doing tattoos and making music.

2) Who/what inspired you to start a career in music?

I grew up collecting rock music magazines and idolising musicians. I had posters plastered on my walls, even covering my ceilings of band members. I would say My Chemical Romance had a big part to play in me realising I wanted to be a musician, I was in awe every time I saw Gerard Way perform.

3) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I would definitely say MCR, but also if you know me you know I love Enter Shikari, The Skints and at the minute I’m a little obsessed with Doja Cat.

4) Tell us about the writing and recording process of your new release…

I like to write short poems when the mood hits, then, when I come to write a song, me and Dan (my incredible producer) make a beat and I put them together like a weird jigsaw puzzle and fill in any gaps I need to. The songs I’ve written are all real life event stuff, verbal warnings being about my ex boss. The next song is about old friendships dying and life moving on etc. I’m so excited to share all the other stuff I’ve been working on!

5) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Ooh, probably hearing my song on mainstream radio! I love the fact that people can even just listen to my music at all really.

6) Who would you be your dream collaboration and why?

I feel like me and Ashnikko would make magic, or maybe Bring Me The Horizon? That’d be cool.

7) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I met Frank Iero on one of his tours, that was a big deal for me! I used to try to meet all the band members I could when I was a teenager, every single one I met have been lovely you know!

8) If you could only listen to one song on repeat for the rest of time what would it be and why?

'Mothership' by Enter Shikari! I have it tattooed on my palms, it was the first song I ever heard by them and it feels super nostalgic to me.

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

A lot of Jeff Buckley, oh and 'Babycakes' by 3 Of A Kind.

10) What can we expect from your live shows?

I just want everyone to feel like they can do whatever they want, I often love seeing people just doing their own thing at gigs. But also DRAMA, I wanna be more extra than before, more myself.

11) Have you got any fun livestreams/online events planned for this year? / When can we see you live?

We’re just looking into it all now but I’ll definitely be doing something live this year! 2020 was a whirlwind - I spent a lot of my time writing songs and doing art commissions. Like most artists I missed doing music, although I haven’t performed in about five years now so I really cannot wait to get going again!