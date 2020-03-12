Get To Know: Daniel Blume

Imagine having a No.1 US Billboard Dance hit at only 21 years old?! That’s exactly what Daniel Blume has done. After collaborating with Cheat Codes for the track ‘Who’s Got Your Love’ it went on to have over 40 million global streams and become a huge dance track. He’s now going it alone, and embarking on his solo career.

Hailing from Ireland, the producer and singer states that he makes ‘emotional dancefloor bangers’ and is influenced by the massive production of Calvin Harris and songwriting of Lauv. A match made in heaven in our eyes!

The multi-talented artist originally started out in the classical music world, playing piano and guitar, and he even won the coveted BBC Young Composer of The Year award at only 15 years old! He says though, that it was Martin Garrix’s track ‘Animals’ that was the turning point that lead him into the world of electronic music, and we’re so glad it did! We spoke to him to find out more about what’s to come…

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

What’s up! I’m Daniel Blume, I’m a singer, producer and songwriter from Ireland! I get way too emotional wayyy too often and now I’m about to drop a bunch of music about it!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Emotional dancefloor bangers.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Music is like breathing for me; it’s just second nature. It’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, beginning with classical guitar and classical music and gradually as I grew up and experimented I fell head over heels for dance music and the way I could express myself through it. A career in the pop/dance music industry - although I was also in music - never seemed like something that could even be an option for me. I just assumed it was something only for adults with loads of training and experience could do over in LA but then my best friend in school at the time introduced me to Martin Garrix who was only two years older and had a number in the UK that he made in his bedroom... that changed my whole world forever.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

I’ve had so many different influences over the years but I would say the core of what I do comes from the minimalist composers Steve Reich and Philip Glass contrasted with the timeless bangers of Calvin Harris and the honest songwriting of Lauv and The Chainsmokers.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

It’s been crazy to say the least. I’ve been writing pop songs for about five years now and constantly been experimenting with my sound never feeling settled somewhere. But suddenly in the last eight months a switch flicked and everything came together. It just sort of happened, these songs all came flooding out and I didn’t question it and just tried to receive and deliver the songs the best that I could. Now I’m just so excited for you all to finally here them and finally be able to justify not getting a tan this summer and being in the studio 24/7 haha.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

They’re gonna be real, real fun. We’re gonna have really high energy, but also get really in our feels. I’ll be out front on vocals with a band behind and there’s gonna be a bunch of surprises so you gotta come party!

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Getting to make my record ‘Who’s Got Your Love’ with Cheat Codes and to then premiere it all around the UK on a bus tour with them and Steve Aoki. That was insane.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

There’ve been a few crazy moments.. When I was like 17 I met The Chainsmokers outside of one of their shows and that was super crazy for me as they were the ones who inspired me and gave me the confidence to try singing on my own records so it was super surreal to actually meet them and they’re show was crazy!!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I’m obsessed with Rosalía and everything she’s doing right now. Coming from an older musical form like classical music and trying to find ways to incorporate this into my songs in a current way, I find it so fascinating and exciting how she has

taken the flamenco culture and fused it with really current urban sounds. She’s also got the most infectious energy live!

10) When can we see you live?

I’m just about to drop a bunch of dates for Asia in April and going to be announcing some UK and Ireland shows real soon!