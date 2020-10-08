MTV Push

Get To Know: Delilah Montagu

This week we introduce you to the delicately gorgeous sounds of Delilah Montagu...

Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 09:00

Music and art have always been in Londoner Delilah Montagu’s life. It seems almost inevitable that she was going to pursue a career in music as she grew up in a village full of creatives and surrounded by art in various forms. She’s also been writing music on her guitar and piano ever since she was six years old!

Her vocals are wistfully beautiful, but have a real sense of strength to them, and you can definitely hear how she’s been inspired by the likes of Carole King in her music. Her latest release ‘Loud’ is an empowering track about being proud of yourself and your individualities. Working on the track with acclaimed producer Robin Hannibal, who’s worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak, she’s definitely got a great team on board for her future releases.

Her autobiographical lyrics create an endearing vulnerability to her, and really give an insight into Delilah’s world and personality. You really do understand what she’s experiencing in life from her music.

We definitely encourage you to take a minute out of your day to get comfortable, with a brew in hand, and let yourself get lost in the wonderful sounds of Delilah Montagu.

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m from London originally, and I’ve been writing songs on the guitar and piano since I was six! I grew up in a village in the countryside that was full of gypsies and painters and Spanish guitarists (and many more) and so I’ve always been surrounded with art and creativity. I’ve been living in London now for five years and I’m signed to Columbia.  

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Honest, vulnerable and sexy. 

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I grew up around creatives, and so it was almost weirder not to want to pursue an art form than it was to pursue one, so my family and the people I was surrounded by when I was younger definitely encouraged me to follow music. 

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Carole King, Leonard Cohen and Prince. 

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Well it’s been unusual because due to corona I have been at home in London, rather than in LA with Robin Hannibal. But still, the process involves over 200 vocal stems at least, in every track there are many more vocals than you can even hear. 

Delilah Montagu - Loud (Official Video)

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Very honest and raw performances. Intimacy. 

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

One World Together At Home concert probably. Or going to South Africa and singing ‘Drive’ at the dome. My first experience of singing in a stadium was made wonderful by the audience and by Black Coffee. 

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Black Coffee! He is actually one of my favourite people in the world but when we first met I definitely had stars in my eyes because I’ve always been such a fan of him and his music. 

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

The new Taylor Swift album. I know every single word to every single song - I think it’s one of the best albums I’ve ever heard.  

10) When can we see you live?

HOPEFULLY SOON! 😭

