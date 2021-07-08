Get To Know: Diana Drill

With major influences like Ghetts, Lady Leshurr and RAY BLK, Diana Drill has been working on music from an early age. Encouraged to pursue it seriously by her brother, she’s been steadily creating an online buzz, being featured by on the likes of LinkUp TV, GRM Daily and more. The versatile rapper who not only raps, but also sings is looking to bring the energy and bangers to make sure she’s a name you won’t forget...

Credit: Frank Fieber

1. For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I’m Diana Drill, aka Drilly. aka the nation's princess. I’m from the same streets as the people and I’m here bringing a new sound to the scene. I'm from the settings of Nottingham privately. Public.

2. Who/what inspired you to start a career in music?

I’ve been shyly writing and recording from early but I was always shook of the idea of bringing my material to the industry as it’s a big door to lick down. Life got a bit sticky when my brother had to leave me and he was the first to notice I had talent. He made sure the right people were placed around me and since then the team's been locked and it's bless.

3. Who are your biggest musical influences?

Biggest influences... Giggs, Ghetts and Wretch 32. They pushed through from the pirates to the mainstream and paved the way for UK rap. I’m grateful for Lady Leshurr, Shaybo, Miss Banks, Stefflon Don, Trillary and RAY BLK for creating a space for me to bring my sound to the table. These ladies continue to inspire me and push me to up my game

4. Tell us about the writing and recording process of your new release…

Basically I was going through a time where I had to start taking all of this seriously. It’s too easy to get distracted by silly things. I was sent through a few beats... found this one by CanGotHits I was just sitting thinking to myself “what do I actually need to be focusing on right now in order to progress right now?” And the lyrics just came... and now you've got 'Working on Me' my newest release to go stream, take on board and apply to your own selves. You're welcome.

5. What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

The biggest highlight I've had so far has to be the love and support people have been sending my direction online, I never thought I'd ever be stepping out like this. So for everyone to accept my work that puts a grin on my face !!

6. Who would you be your dream collaboration and why?

Drake. I don't have to speak on this.

7. Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I haven't met anyone in person yet but I've had some love in the DMs and some Zoom calls that I've had to pinch myself to check it's actually happening. Then replying to socials and tryna be the calm collected individual but my heart is beating on a mazza, you know them ones there.

8. If you could only listen to one song on repeat for the rest of time what would it be and why?

That's hard cuz I’m listening to soo much right now but J. Cole The Off Season's on repeat at the moment. But Ghetts, 'Little Bo Peep' ft .Hamzaa and Dave gets a daily play. It speaks.

9. What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Adele, man. I love bussin my lungs out in the shower to her - I used to drive my brother mad. Sat there with man tryna do business and there's me in the background with “Helloooo!” Jazmine Sullivan and Jorja Smith get a play or 30.

10. What can we expect from your live shows?

Energy, vibes, bangers. I’m excited to finally be in my element. I just wanna see the reactions I bring.

11. Have you got any fun livestreams/online events planned for this year? / When can we see you live?

Gonna take a lil time to sort something for you guys. I'm new to this social status. Kept myself to myself for a long time so just keep locked on my insta to find out whats poppin.